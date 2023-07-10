10.07.23 15:30

/KASE, July 10, 2023/ - KEGOC JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release: quote Joint-stock company "Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company" (hereinafter - KEGOC JSC) notifies that, in accordance with the amendments made to the Act of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the electric power industry" related to the introduction of the "Single purchaser of electricity" mechanism and the balancing electric power market, from July 1 of this year, the Company will provide two services in the field of transmission: for the transmission of electric energy through the national electric grid and for the use of the national electric grid. In order to update these changes, as well as taking into account the increase in costs for reimbursement of technological consumption of electricity (losses) and for remuneration of personnel, KEGOC JSC on 16.06.2023 sent an application to the Committee for the regulation of natural monopolies of the Ministry of national economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter - the CRNM) to change the approved tariffs and tariff budgets on the Company's regulated services for 2022-2026. The CRNM, by Order No. 92-OD dated July 3, 2023, approved changes in tariffs and tariff budgets for regulated services for the transmission of electrical energy through the national electrical grid, for the use of the national electrical grid, for technical dispatching of supply to the grid, consumption of electrical energy, for organizing production balancing - electricity consumption of KEGOC JSC with effect from July 1, 2023: ... unquote The complete press release in Kazakh and Russian is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KEGC/kegc_relizs_100723.pdf [2023-07-10]