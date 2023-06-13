Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEGC   KZ1C00000959

KAZAKHSTAN ELECTRICITY GRID OPERATING COMPANY

(KEGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
1575.50 KZT   +0.16%
06:24aKazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating : KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ2C00006658 (KEGCb3)
PU
06/09Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating : Interest rate for first coupon period on bonds KZ2C00007797 (KEGCb4) of KEGOC – 20.0587 % per annum
PU
05/29Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating : KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ2C00006658 (KEGCb3)

06/13/2023 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ2C00006658 (KEGCb3)
13.06.23 11:47
/KASE, June 13, 2023/ - KEGOC JSC (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 12, 2023 of the sixth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00006658 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KEGCb3). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT1,925,000,000. [2023-06-13]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kazakhstanskaya Kompaniya po Upravleniyu Elektricheskimi Setyami AO published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZAKHSTAN ELECTRICITY GRID OPERATING COMPANY
06:24aKazakhstan Electricity Grid Operatin : KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ..
PU
06/09Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operatin : Interest rate for first coupon period on bonds KZ2C..
PU
05/29Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
03/09Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full..
CI
03/09Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full..
CI
03/08How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city
AQ
02/27Renewable Energy Facility M&a In Kaz : Due Diligence Issues For Consideration
AQ
2022Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Thir..
CI
2022Fitch Affirms Mangistau Regional Electricity Network at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Fitch Affirms Kazakhstan Utility Systems at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAZAKHSTAN ELECTRICITY GRID OPERATING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 494 M 494 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 50 400 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 410 B 916 M 916 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 728
Free-Float 2,75%
Chart KAZAKHSTAN ELECTRICITY GRID OPERATING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 575,50 KZT
Average target price 1 244,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Managers and Directors
Kanysh Tanirbergenovich Moldabayev Chairman-Management Board & Director
Aibek T. Botabekov Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Yernat Berdigulov Chairman
Bakytkhan Zhazykbayev Managing Director-Operations
Ulf Wokurka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAKHSTAN ELECTRICITY GRID OPERATING COMPANY-2.75%916
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.40%149 693
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.63%78 171
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.21%77 244
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.26%70 430
ENEL S.P.A.21.49%66 758
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer