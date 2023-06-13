Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating : KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ2C00006658 (KEGCb3)

KEGOC announces payment of sixth coupon on bonds KZ2C00006658 (KEGCb3)
/KASE, June 13, 2023/ - KEGOC JSC (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 12, 2023 of the sixth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00006658 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KEGCb3). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT1,925,000,000. [2023-06-13]
