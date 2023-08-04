Kazakhstanskaya Kompaniya po Upravleniyu Elektricheskimi Setyami AO is a Kazakhstan-based company, which is engaged in the electricity transmission in the national power grid. The Company is organized into one business unit, operating a Kazakhstan electricity grid for rendering services of electricity transmission, technical dispatch of electricity supply to the network and consumption of electricity, balancing of electricity generation and consumption. The structure of the Company includes nine intersystem electric networks branches, the National Dispatch Centre of the System Operator branch and the Representative Office in Almaty. It operates throughout the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sector Electric Utilities