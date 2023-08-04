N. Aitzhanov elected as Chairman of Management Board of KEGOC JSC
04.08.23 11:29
/KASE, August 4, 2023/ - KEGOC JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the general meeting of shareholders dated July 31, 2023, N. Aitzhanov was elected the Chairman of the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of KEGOC JSC consists of five persons: N. Aitzhanov, B. Zhazykbaev, A. Akimbayeva, T. Safuani, E. Konakhbayeva. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KEGC/kegc_board_changes_310723_5060.pdf [2023-08-04]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kazakhstanskaya Kompaniya po Upravleniyu Elektricheskimi Setyami AO published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 05:57:04 UTC.