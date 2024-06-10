1

2023 IN THE CONTEXT OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Key results in sustainable development in 2023 8 new issues of green and social bonds traded on KASE Total volume of green and social bonds is over 211 billion KZT Small and medium-sized enterprises entered the sustainable bond market for the first time For the first time, SME bonds subsidized by DAMU were placed Women in middle management positions account for 51% Percentage of women in the Management Board - 40%, Board of Directors - 30% 3

ABOUT THE REPORT This report is a regular Sustainable Development Report (hereinafter referred to as the Report). The Report is part of the KASE Group's annual report and contains information about sustainable development practices of the KASE Group in the calendar year ending on December 31, 2023. The annual 2023 report contains information about strategic goals of the KASE Group and results of their implementation, corporate governance system, results of the KASE market, as well as 2023 financial indicators of the KASE Group. This Report contains information about main results of the KASE Group in sustainable development, description of approaches to managing factors of sustainable development, as well as certain quantitative data in the field of sustainable development. Content of the report takes into account recommendations of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on disclosure of information in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) for banks and other financial organizations. Boundaries of the Report include the following organizations of the KASE Group: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC (hereinafter referred to as KASE, the Exchange) and KASE Clearing Center JSC (hereinafter referred to as KACC). Report on sustainable development of the KASE Group is approved by a decision of the Management Board of the Exchange and is brought to the attention of stakeholders through posting on corporate Internet resource of the Exchange in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages. 4

ADDRESS OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Dear shareholders, clients and partners! In 2023, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange once again confirmed its status as a systemically important infrastructure financial organization. In its activities, KASE promotes criteria of environmental friendliness, social responsibility and corporate governance, being a main promoter of sustainable development and ESG principles on the stock market of the country. As you know, KASE is actively involved in investment issues, diversification of financial instruments, promoting financial literacy and expanding the range of issuers and investors. Along with that, the Exchange continues to implement the 2022-2024 Development Strategy. To increase liquidity on exchange markets and value for stakeholders, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange creates new ESG tools and implements "green" financing for small and medium-sized enterprises. The Exchange regularly arranges events to increase awareness of ESG standards and principles of responsible finance. KASE regularly conducts webinars to understand responsible investing and increase the level of knowledge in ESG among the population of Kazakhstan, in particular the youth. Every year the Exchange organizes the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality trading opening ceremony. This event is intended to draw the attention of the global community to prospects of development of gender inclusivity and support for gender equality in the context of sustainable development policies and ESG principles. In 2023, KASE held the International Exchange Forum "Role of Exchanges in Transformation of Financial Markets" in Almaty as part of the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan. At the event, foreign and local experts raised the topic of crucial role of the financial market in implementation of the global ESG agenda. 5

The Exchange also provides its issuers and members with advisory support in the area of issuing ESG bonds. KASE pays special attention to cooperation with ESG bond verifiers, which is a key aspect to ensure that green bonds comply with established standards. In this sense, the Exchange has achieved favorable terms of cooperation with verification companies, which certainly contributes to further development and popularization of ESG bonds. KASE, thanks to its inclusion in the international network, is successfully integrated into the processes of integrating ESG factors and strives to comply with existing recommendations and best practices for sustainable development. To support the transformation processes of the Kazakhstan market, the Exchange aspires to provide the best conditions for market participants. KASE is implementing its goals of creating an effective platform for promotion of ESG products. Every year, sustainability issues gain more ground. The range of organizations involved in development agenda of various aspects related to environmental protection, fight against climate change, pressing social issues and quality of corporate governance constantly expands. 2023 witnessed the inclusion of the first representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises in the ESG topics. The Exchange seeks to provide full support to all stock market participants in their pursuit of applying ESG values. Activities of the KASE on all tasks in 2023 are reflected in this report. The Board of Directors fully supports efforts of the Exchange in development of the ESG area. I thank all employees, partners and stakeholders of KASE for their contribution to phased implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and improvement of products and services on the platform of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Aliya Moldabekova Chairperson of the Board of Directors 6

ADDRESS OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD Last year, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, as part of implementation of its Development Strategy, carried out a number of tasks in the field of sustainable development, expanding the range of KASE instruments and ensuring transparency of the investment environment. 2023 highlighted the important role of the Exchange in ensuring sustainable development of the financial market of Kazakhstan. KASE, like its 100% subsidiary - KASE Clearing Center JSC, received the status of a systemically important infrastructure financial organization. In November last year, within the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan, KASE held an international forum "Role of Exchanges in Transformation of Financial Markets." Foreign and local experts discussed current topics in development of exchange markets, digital infrastructure, organization of trading in government securities on global and local markets, trends in IPO development, digitalization and expansion of activities of retail investors, as well as promotion of the ESG principles and "green" products. As part of implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Exchange promoted bond issues of SMEs. As a result, in 2023, for the first time, trading and placement of subsidized bonds of SMEs took place on the KASE platform under the program of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC within the framework of the 2021-2025 national project for development of entrepreneurship. The first three bond issues with subsidized coupon rate passed the listing procedure - bonds of BRBAPK LLP, green bonds of KazWind Energy LLP and Black Biotechnology LLP. In general, the past year was marked by an increase in the number of sustainable development bonds traded on the KASE. Total volume of the "green" and social issues surpassed 211 billion KZT. 7

ESG topics are among key vectors of the KASE Development Strategy. Thus, PRI Academy held an online webinar "Introduction to PRI: development of responsible investment practices and increasing the level of knowledge in ESG in the global investment sector." Steps have been taken to further develop and implement the principles of sustainable development on the stock market of Kazakhstan - KASE and Green Investment Group (GIG) entered into a Memorandum of Mutual Cooperation in 2023. In our policy, we are consistent with and support publication of the Regulation on Information Disclosure in Field of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance for Organizations, introduced by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market. On its part, KASE plans to further improve its requirements in this area. Summing up the 2023 results, I would like to express my gratitude and sincere appreciation to the stakeholders for their interest in development of the stock market, productive cooperation and constant feedback. All these efforts contribute to further modernization of the financial institution in the interests of our clients, partners and shareholders. Alina Aldambergen Chairperson of the Management Board of the Exchange 8

APPROACH OF KASE GROUP TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT As a group of systemically important infrastructure financial organizations, the KASE Group strives to ensure compliance of its activities with international principles, norms and standards of sustainable development. Approach of the KASE Group to management of sustainable development is determined by its mission to promote the economic growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan through: provision of a broad range of tools for fund raising by local issuers;

provision of a platform for redistribution of liquidity in the financial system;

provision of a transparent investment environment for local and foreign investors. Subject to the Sustainable Development Policy, the Exchange continuously develops a system for management of sustainability aspects, taking into account improvement of best practices in sustainable development, requirements of regulatory authorities and opinions of stakeholders. COMPLIANCE WITH THE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AGENDA Since 2015, the Exchange has been a member of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative, consistently contributing to achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 17 interrelated goals designed to stimulate actions to eliminate poverty, protect the planet, improve life quality and improve prospects for people worldwide. Having analyzed all aspects of its activities and the external environment in which the Exchange conducts its business, KASE has identified a list of relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which the Exchange seeks to contribute. 9