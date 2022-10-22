Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  News
  Summary
    KASE   KZ1C00001213

KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGE

(KASE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2021-09-26
7500.00 KZT   -.--%
07/29Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Joint Stock : Analysis of government securities market, July 2022
PU
06/28Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Joint Stock : About the training organized by Climate Bond Initiatives with the support of the International Finance Corporation for Kazakh issuers
PU
06/27Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Joint-Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange : KASE Standard Presentation dated October 1, 2022

10/22/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Қазақстан қор биржасы Казахстанская фондовая биржа Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Market overview

as of October 01, 2022

About KASE

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

47.0% - NBK

13.1 %- MOEX

38.8% - financial organization

National Bank

9%

6%

MOEX

48

Brokers

47%

24%

Shareholders

Banks

as of October

01, 2022

Retail Investors

1%

Others

13%

Source: KASE

KASE was established on November 17, 1993 under the name Kazakh Inter-bank Currency Exchange - two days after the Tenge (the national currency of Kazakhstan) was introduced

KASE is a commercial organization functioning in organizational-legal form of joint stock companies

2

KASE Shares and Capital

As of July 01, 2022:

equity

KZT 23,246.7 mln ($49.4 mln)

paid up charter capital

KZT 4,065.6 mln ($8.9 mln)

authorized shares

5,000,000

outstanding shares

1,075,231

share book value

KZT 21,620.2 ($46.0)

3

KASE Profitability Indicators

Assets,

Net profit,

Return on

Return on

USD mln

USD mln

Assets, %

Equity, %

2021

10,083,090.9

9.0

0.1

22.0

2020

3,579,191.9

6.9

0.4

21.3

2019

186.4

5.8

3.6

21.6

2018

134.3

2.5

3.1

11.4

2017

30.1

2.4

8.9

10.4

EBITDA, USD mln

Net profit, USD mln

Assets

10,1

Return on assets, %

Return on equity, %

USD

10.0

24

3,6

20

mln

3,0

16

8,0

12

6,0

2,0

8

4,0

ratio, %

2,0

<0.1

<0.1

<0.1

0,0

USDmln

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Note: ROA. ROE are calculated on the basis of average annual indicators of assets and capital

4

KASE Members

42

Stock Market

32

Foreign Exchange

27

Derivatives

51

total market participants

21

second-tier banks (out of 22)

Kazakh residents

22

brokerage firms (out of 22)

Kazakh residents

46

local participants

3

foreign participants

(IVA Partners LLC; "Raiffeisenbank" JSC;

"Freedom Finance" Investment Company LLC)

2

international financial institutions

(Interstate Bank. Eurasian Development Bank)

12

participants providing direct market access

services

KASE's new participants:

2022

  1. JSC "Standard Investment Company" / stock

market

  1. "Subsidiary organization of Halyk Bank of

Kazakhstan "Halyk Finance" JSC / currency

  1. EuroCentrAstana JSC / stock and derivatives o UD Capital JSC / stock and derivatives
    o JSC "NGDEM Finance" /derivatives

2021

  1. "Raiffeisenbank" JSC/ currency
  1. "First Heartland Securities" JSC/ derivatives
  1. "Tengri Partners Investment Banking" JSC / currency o "ALFA-BANK" JSC / currency

2020

  1. ForteFinance JSC / stock market and derivatives o Islamic bank "Zaman Bank" JSC / currency

Source: NBRK. KASE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KASE - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 320 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 3 905 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
Net Debt 2021 4 181 B 8 837 M 8 837 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 064 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 245x
EV / Sales 2021 572x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 2,86%
Chart KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alina O. Aldambergen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aliya Moldabekova Chairman
Mirlan Zhaparbekovich Tashmetov Independent Director
Kadirzhan Damitov Independent Director
Jan Willems Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGE0.00%17
CME GROUP INC.-25.59%61 248
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.95%10 873
ASX LIMITED-28.55%8 141
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY76.31%7 079
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.08%6 899