Kazakhstan Stock Exchange : KASE Standard Presentation dated October 1, 2022
Қазақстан қор биржасы Казахстанская фондовая биржа Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
Market overview
as of October 01, 2022
About KASE
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
47.0% - NBK
13.1 %- MOEX
38.8% - financial organization
National Bank
9%
6%
MOEX
48
Brokers
47%
24%
Shareholders
Banks
as of October
01, 2022
Retail Investors
1%
Others
13%
Source:
KASE
KASE was established on
November 17, 1993 under the name Kazakh Inter-bank Currency Exchange - two days after the Tenge (the national currency of Kazakhstan) was introduced
KASE is a commercial organization functioning in organizational-legal form of joint stock companies
As of July 01, 2022:
equity
KZT 23,246.7 mln ($49.4 mln)
paid up charter capital
KZT 4,065.6 mln ($8.9 mln)
authorized shares
5,000,000
outstanding shares
1,075,231
share book value
KZT 21,620.2 ($46.0)
KASE Profitability Indicators
Assets,
Net profit,
Return on
Return on
USD mln
USD mln
Assets, %
Equity, %
2021
10,083,090.9
9.0
0.1
22.0
2020
3,579,191.9
6.9
0.4
21.3
2019
186.4
5.8
3.6
21.6
2018
134.3
2.5
3.1
11.4
2017
30.1
2.4
8.9
10.4
EBITDA, USD mln
Net profit, USD mln
Assets
10,1
Return on assets, %
Return on equity, %
USD
10.0
24
3,6
20
mln
3,0
16
8,0
12
6,0
2,0
8
4,0
ratio
, %
2,0
<0.1
<0.1
<0.1
0,0
USDmln
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Note: ROA. ROE are calculated on the basis of average annual indicators of assets and capital
KASE Members
42
Stock Market
32
Foreign Exchange
27
Derivatives
51
total market participants
21
second-tier banks (out of 22)
Kazakh residents
22
brokerage firms (out of 22)
Kazakh residents
46
local participants
3
foreign participants
(IVA Partners LLC; "Raiffeisenbank" JSC;
"Freedom Finance" Investment Company LLC)
2
international financial institutions
(Interstate Bank. Eurasian Development Bank)
12
participants providing direct market access
services
KASE's new participants:
2022
JSC "Standard Investment Company" / stock
market
"Subsidiary organization of Halyk Bank of
Kazakhstan "Halyk Finance" JSC / currency
EuroCentrAstana JSC / stock and derivatives o UD Capital JSC / stock and derivatives
o JSC "NGDEM Finance" /derivatives
2021
"Raiffeisenbank" JSC/ currency
"First Heartland Securities" JSC/ derivatives
"Tengri Partners Investment Banking" JSC / currency o "ALFA-BANK" JSC / currency
2020
ForteFinance JSC / stock market and derivatives o Islamic bank "Zaman Bank" JSC / currency
