09.08.24 12:14

/KASE, August 9, 2024/ - Tengri Partners Investment Banking (Kazakhstan) JSC (Almaty) has provided Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) with S&P Global PMI reviews of the manufacturing and service sectors of Kazakhstan for July 2024. Below are comments of Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. - Kazakhstan's manufacturing PMI: "The Kazakhstan manufacturing sector started the second half of the year as it ended the first, seeing further increases in new orders, output and employment. A renewed accumulation in backlogs of work shows the sector working at capacity, and firms will be looking to boost output further in the months ahead, despite the headwinds of stronger inflation and supply-chain delays.". - Kazakhstan's services PMI: "The service sector performed solidly in the opening month of the second half of the year. Activity and new business both rose at stronger rates, as underlying demand conditions further improved. There was an uptick in cost burdens, said to have fed through from an unfavourable exchange rate. Nonetheless, inflationary pressures remained historically muted. "With business activity picking up, and inflation not a threat, the latest data suggest that the Kazakh service sector will perform well in the second half of the year. This was also projected by the level of confidence improving, after easing to a 13-month low in June.".