29.03.24 10:48

/KASE, March 29, 2024/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of shareholders will begin on April 30, 2024 at 15:00 o'clock, with the following agenda: - on approval of the company's audited annual financial statements for 2023; - on the procedure for distributing the company's net profit for 2023 and the amount of dividend per common share; - about some issues of the company's Board of Directors. Full information about the meeting is available at: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_meeting_info_280324_kz.pdf - in Kazakh; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_special_shareholders_meeting_info_300424_716.pdf - in Russian - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_meeting_info_280324_en.pdf - in English. [2024-03-29]