Kazakhtelecom AO published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 07:09:04 UTC.
|Feb. 14
|Power International Holding signed an agreement in principle to acquire Mobile Telecom Service LLP from Kazakhtelecom JSC.
|CI
|Oct. 30
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|CI
|CI
|Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC acquired an unknown minority stake in Kazakhtelecom JSC.
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Announces Change in Composition of Board of Directors
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Announces Director Changes
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Jsc Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Announces Board Appointments
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Innovates Their Network with Ufispace Disaggregated Solutions
|CI
|An unknown buyer acquired an unknown stake in KT Cloud Lab LLP from Kazakhtelecom JSC.
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom JSC acquired KT-Telecom LLP from Kcell Joint Stock Company.
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Jsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Announces Executive Appointments
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Jsc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|KazTransCom JSC : Kazakh investors challenge rules on squeezing out minority shareholders
|RE
|Kazakhtelecom Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Jsc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|Kazakhtelecom Announces Changes Composition of Board of Directors
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.90%
|867M
|+3.24%
|188B
|+11.30%
|177B
|+3.45%
|121B
|+4.35%
|100B
|+12.03%
|71.66B
|-1.02%
|58.23B
|-1.98%
|52.65B
|-6.82%
|43.38B
|-25.23%
|41.96B