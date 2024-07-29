Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
29.07.24 11:46
/KASE, July 29, 2024/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated July 18, 2024, the following persons were elected to the company's Management Board: - A. Nurkatov; - I. Pogrebitsky; - L. Baskanbaeva; - Y. Meiramov. Taking into account the changes made, the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of seven people: B. Mussin, A. Nurkatov; I. Pogrebitsky, A. Indykbaev, L. Baskanbaeva, N. Meyrmanov, Y. Meiramov. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_180724_1790.pdf [2024-07-29]

