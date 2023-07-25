Extract from Kazakhtelecom's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
25.07.23 09:42
/KASE, July 25, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "Kazakhtelecom" as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 10,922,876 units, preferred shares - 1,213,653 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - the company bought back 216,852 common shares and 914,868 preferred shares; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common shares, --------------------------------- stake in total Total stake in the number of offered total number shares of this units of company Names pieces denomination, % offered shares, % ---------------------- --------------- -------------------- ------------------- JSC "Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" 5,570,668 52.03 45.90 GI "Government Property and Privatization Committee of the MF RK" 3,084,893 28.81 25.42 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON DRS (nominee holder) 1,046,150 9.77 8.62 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-25]
