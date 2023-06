07.06.23 09:31

/KASE, June 7, 2023/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will begin on July 19, 2023 at 15:00 o'clock. The only issue on the meeting agenda is the issue "On some issues regarding the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC". Full information about the meeting is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_special_shareholders_meeting_info _190723_1093.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_info_190723_en.pdf - in English. [2023-06-07]