Kazakhtelecom JSC announced payment of the eighth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00005932 (KZTKb4)
29.06.23 11:53
/KASE, June 29, 2023/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Astana) informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about payment of the eighth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00005932 on June 27, 2023 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KZTKb4). According to the mentioned message, the stated interest was paid in the amount of 4,600,000,000 tenge. [2023-06-29]
