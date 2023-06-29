Kazakhtelecom JSC announced payment of the eighth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00005932 (KZTKb4)

Kazakhtelekom AO, formerly Kazakhtelekom OAO, is a Kazakhstan-based company, which is principally involved in the provision of telecommunication services. The Company provides telecommunication services, mobile telecommunication services in code division marketing access (CDMA) and global system for mobile communications (GSM) standards, and wireless telecommunication services, including data transfer services. Kazakhtelekom AO has the status of a national telecommunications operator.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services