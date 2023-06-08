Kazakhtelecom : announces Q1 2023 operating results

/KASE, June 8, 2023/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provide KASE with the following press release dated June 7, 2023: quote The country's largest telecom operator has disclosed financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2023. The revenue of the Kazakhtelecom JSC group of companies increased by 17% at the end of the 1st quarter and exceeded 167 billion tenge (143 billion tenge at the end of the 1st quarter of 2022). Net profit, in turn, increased by 14% and amounted to 33.3 billion tenge (29.2 billion tenge at the end of the 1st quarter of 2022). EBITDA improved by more than 21%, and its profitability in relation to revenue was 49% compared to 47% in the same period last year. ... In the 1st quarter of this year, the subscriber base of the telecom operator in broadband access increased by 6 thousand customers - 2.7 thousand in cities and 3.3 thousand subscribers in rural settlements. At the same time, due to the implementation of the project to expand the port capacity in 136 villages of the country, the number of ports has been increased by more than 10 thousand, 2.8 thousand applications for connection have been accepted in the settlements of the republic, and this figure continues to grow. unquote The complete press release is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_relizs_070623.pdf
- in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_reliz_070623_en.pdf
- in English. [2023-06-08]