  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  Kazakhtelecom JSC
  News
  Summary
    KZTK   KZ0009093241

KAZAKHTELECOM JSC

(KZTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
28649.00 KZT   -2.21%
04:54aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Kazakhtelecom will be held on July 4
PU
04:33aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/01KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Shareholders of Kazakhtelecom did not decide on procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2021
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

Kazakhtelecom JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed

06/02/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
02.06.22 14:24
/KASE, June 2, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the general meeting of shareholders dated May 30, 2022, the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors: - excluded: S. Saudavayev; - elected: G. Auganov. Taking into account the changes made, the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of eight people: N. Baidauletov, G. Auganov, K. Yessekeyev, A. Alimov, Y. Kussainov, A. Buyanov, Alexander von Gleich, D. Zaika. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_300522_2204.pdf [2022-06-02]

Disclaimer

Kazakhtelecom AO published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 154 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 345 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 686 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 24 469
Free-Float 18,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28 649,00 KZT
Average target price 39 762,50 KZT
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Kuanyshbek Bakhytbekovich Yesekeyev Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Arnur Arystanovich Nurkatov Chief Financial Officer
Marat Mukhtarovich Abdildabekov Chief Information Officer
Alexander Vladimirovich Lezgovko Chief Technology Officer
Batyr Alenovich Makhanbetazhiyev Chief Administrative & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAKHTELECOM JSC-19.97%731
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.35%108 465
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.29%101 261
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.02%79 621