Kazakhtelecom JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
06/02/2022 | 04:33am EDT
02.06.22 14:24
/KASE, June 2, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the general meeting of shareholders dated May 30, 2022, the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors: - excluded: S. Saudavayev; - elected: G. Auganov. Taking into account the changes made, the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of eight people: N. Baidauletov, G. Auganov, K. Yessekeyev, A. Alimov, Y. Kussainov, A. Buyanov, Alexander von Gleich, D. Zaika. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_300522_2204.pdf [2022-06-02]