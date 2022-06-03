Kazakhtelecom JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
03.06.22 15:14
/KASE, June 3, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated May 31, 2022 L. Atamuratova was elected to the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of four people: K. Yessekeyev, B. Bitabarov, N. Meyrmanov, L. Atamuratova. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_310522_2231.pdf [2022-06-03]