Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Kazakhtelecom JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTK   KZ0009093241

KAZAKHTELECOM JSC

(KZTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
28000.00 KZT   -2.27%
05:22aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Kazakhtelecom will be held on July 4
PU
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazakhtelecom JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed

06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
03.06.22 15:14
/KASE, June 3, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated May 31, 2022 L. Atamuratova was elected to the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of four people: K. Yessekeyev, B. Bitabarov, N. Meyrmanov, L. Atamuratova. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_310522_2231.pdf [2022-06-03]

Disclaimer

Kazakhtelecom AO published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
05:22aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Kazakhtelecom will be..
PU
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/01KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Shareholders of Kazakhtelecom did not decide on procedure for distribu..
PU
05/31KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : announces results of activities in first quarter of 2022
PU
05/06Kazakhtelecom JSC Announces Board Appointments
CI
03/16Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/10Kazakhtelecom Innovates Their Network with Ufispace Disaggregated Solutions
CI
2021An unknown buyer acquired an unknown stake in KT Cloud Lab LLP from Kazakhtelecom JSC.
CI
2021Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 241 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 407 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 656 M 704 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 469
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
Duration : Period :
Kazakhtelecom JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28 000,00 KZT
Average target price 37 937,50 KZT
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Kuanyshbek Bakhytbekovich Yesekeyev Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Arnur Arystanovich Nurkatov Chief Financial Officer
Marat Mukhtarovich Abdildabekov Chief Information Officer
Alexander Vladimirovich Lezgovko Chief Technology Officer
Batyr Alenovich Makhanbetazhiyev Chief Administrative & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAKHTELECOM JSC-21.79%704
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 400
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 783
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.08%107 495
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.13%101 828
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.58%80 077