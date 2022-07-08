Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Kazakhtelecom JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTK   KZ0009093241

KAZAKHTELECOM JSC

(KZTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
26601.11 KZT   -2.17%
10:04aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC has been changed
PU
07/05KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : announced the payment of the sixth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00005932 (KZTKb4)
PU
06/03KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazakhtelecom JSC : The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC has been changed

07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC has been changed
08.07.22 19:49
/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE that the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders dated July 4, 2022: - excluded: Kusainov E.A., Alimov A.S., Alexander von Gleich - independent Director; - elected: Kazutin N.Yu., Zhubaev A.S. - independent Director. Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of seven people: Baidauletov N.T., Auganov G.K., Kazutin N.Yu., Esekeev K.B., Buyanov A.N., Zhubaev A.S., Zaika D.A. This information is posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_040722_2496.pdf [2022-07-08]

Disclaimer

Kazakhtelecom AO published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
10:04aKAZAKHTELECOM JSC : The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC has bee..
PU
07/05KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : announced the payment of the sixth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00005932 (K..
PU
06/03KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/02Kazakhtelecom Jsc Announces Board Changes
CI
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Kazakhtelecom will be..
PU
06/02KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom changed
PU
06/01KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : Shareholders of Kazakhtelecom did not decide on procedure for distribu..
PU
05/31KAZAKHTELECOM JSC : announces results of activities in first quarter of 2022
PU
05/30Kazakhtelecom JSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06Kazakhtelecom JSC Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 348 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 437 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 598 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 24 469
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart KAZAKHTELECOM JSC
Duration : Period :
Kazakhtelecom JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26 601,11 KZT
Average target price 32 734,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Managers and Directors
Kuanyshbek Bakhytbekovich Yesekeyev Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Arnur Arystanovich Nurkatov Chief Financial Officer
Marat Mukhtarovich Abdildabekov Chief Information Officer
Alexander Vladimirovich Lezgovko Chief Technology Officer
Batyr Alenovich Makhanbetazhiyev Chief Administrative & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAKHTELECOM JSC-25.70%608
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.87%212 964
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.81%133 523
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%100 242
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.80%97 073
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.66%74 802