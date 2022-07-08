Kazakhtelecom JSC : The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC has been changed
/KASE, July 8, 2022/ - Kazakhtelecom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE that the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders dated July 4, 2022: - excluded: Kusainov E.A., Alimov A.S., Alexander von Gleich - independent Director; - elected: Kazutin N.Yu., Zhubaev A.S. - independent Director. Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom JSC consists of seven people: Baidauletov N.T., Auganov G.K., Kazutin N.Yu., Esekeev K.B., Buyanov A.N., Zhubaev A.S., Zaika D.A. This information is posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTK/kztk_board_changes_040722_2496.pdf [2022-07-08]