Kazan Public Joint Stock Organichesky sintez : Kazanorgsintez Polycarbonate Wins Grand Prix at Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021

31 August 2021

Kazanorgsintez Polycarbonate Wins Grand Prix at Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021

Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in the Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021. Within the Forum, the Company presented its stand at the 28th International Specialized Exhibition 'Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals' and applied to the Best Exhibit, Project or Technology Contest where polycarbonate PC-008UL1 from Kazanorgsintez won Grand Prix.

Kazanorgsintez polycarbonate grade PC-008UL1 along with other products was presented at the company's stand. During the tour of the exhibition the exposition was presented to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov by the General Director of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Farid Minigulov.

Kazanorgsintez polycarbonate grade PC-008UL1 has no analogues among Russian manufacturers. It displays unique strength and optical characteristics and also contains stabilizing additives that prevent the destruction of products from atmospheric phenomena including sunlight.

The presented grade is intended for the manufacture of products by extrusion and can also be processed by injection molding. It is worth reminding that Kazanorgsintez is the only manufacturer of polycarbonates in Russia. The production is carried out using the most secure phosgene-free process developed by the Japanese Asahi Kasei Corporation (Asahi Kasei). The production complex in Kazan was launched in 2009. In 2022 the works on increasing the capacity from 65 to 100 thousand tons per year shall be fully completed.

The Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021 is one of the largest international events of the Russian Oil and Gas industry. Every year representatives of Federal authorities, delegations of Russian regions, representatives of neighboring countries, Russian and foreign science, sectorial ministries and departments officials, senior staff and leading specialists of industrial enterprises from all over Russia, near and far abroad become participants of exhibitions and business events within the framework of the Forum. In 2021, the Forum brought together four major industry exhibitions, including: the 28th International Specialized Exhibition 'Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry, the 15th Specialized Exhibition 'Eco-technologies and Equipment of the XXI Century', the 11th Specialized Exhibition 'Geo-Kazan: Geological Exploration. Geodesy. Cartography', the 7th International Specialized Exhibition 'Interplastics. Kazan'.