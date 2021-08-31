Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Kazan Public Joint Stock Company Organichesky sintez
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZOS   RU0009089825

KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ORGANICHESKY SINTEZ

(KZOS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazan Public Joint Stock Organichesky sintez : Kazanorgsintez Polycarbonate Wins Grand Prix at Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 August 2021

Kazanorgsintez Polycarbonate Wins Grand Prix at Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021

Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in the Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021. Within the Forum, the Company presented its stand at the 28th International Specialized Exhibition 'Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals' and applied to the Best Exhibit, Project or Technology Contest where polycarbonate PC-008UL1 from Kazanorgsintez won Grand Prix.

Kazanorgsintez polycarbonate grade PC-008UL1 along with other products was presented at the company's stand. During the tour of the exhibition the exposition was presented to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov by the General Director of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Farid Minigulov.

Kazanorgsintez polycarbonate grade PC-008UL1 has no analogues among Russian manufacturers. It displays unique strength and optical characteristics and also contains stabilizing additives that prevent the destruction of products from atmospheric phenomena including sunlight.

The presented grade is intended for the manufacture of products by extrusion and can also be processed by injection molding. It is worth reminding that Kazanorgsintez is the only manufacturer of polycarbonates in Russia. The production is carried out using the most secure phosgene-free process developed by the Japanese Asahi Kasei Corporation (Asahi Kasei). The production complex in Kazan was launched in 2009. In 2022 the works on increasing the capacity from 65 to 100 thousand tons per year shall be fully completed.


The Tatarstan Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Forum 2021 is one of the largest international events of the Russian Oil and Gas industry. Every year representatives of Federal authorities, delegations of Russian regions, representatives of neighboring countries, Russian and foreign science, sectorial ministries and departments officials, senior staff and leading specialists of industrial enterprises from all over Russia, near and far abroad become participants of exhibitions and business events within the framework of the Forum. In 2021, the Forum brought together four major industry exhibitions, including: the 28th International Specialized Exhibition 'Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry, the 15th Specialized Exhibition 'Eco-technologies and Equipment of the XXI Century', the 11th Specialized Exhibition 'Geo-Kazan: Geological Exploration. Geodesy. Cartography', the 7th International Specialized Exhibition 'Interplastics. Kazan'.

Disclaimer

Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ORGANICHESKY SINTEZ
09:42aKAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Kazanorgsintez Polycarbonate Wins Grand P..
PU
07:02aKAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Kazanorgsintez PJSC collected the IFRS pr..
PU
08/02KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Board of Directors to Consider Dividends ..
PU
08/02KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Profit of Kazanorgsintez Surges to RUB 14..
PU
04/29KAZANORGANICHESKY SINTEZ : Ruslan A. Shigabutdinov reelected as Chairman of Boar..
PU
04/27KAZANORGANICHESKY SINTEZ : Kazanorgsintez summarizes 2020
PU
04/21KAZANORGANICHESKY SINTEZ : Kazanorgsintez PJSC reduced its environmental footpri..
PU
03/24Kazan Public Joint Stock Company Organichesky Sintez Reports Earnings Results..
CI
03/22KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Kazanorgsintez may allocate RUB 2.6 bln f..
PU
03/16KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ORGANICHESK : Fitch Affirms Russia's Kazanorgsintez at ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 935 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2020 8 431 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2020 7 652 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 B 2 692 M 2 703 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 8 935
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ORGANICHESKY SINTEZ
Duration : Period :
Kazan Public Joint Stock Company Organichesky sintez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farid Gertovich Minigulov General Director & Director
Fanis Malikovich Kalimullin Deputy General Director-Economy & Finance
Ruslan Albertovich Shigabutdinov Chairman
Rafael Atlasovich Safarov Chief Engineer
Sergey Vladimirovich Alekseev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZAN PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ORGANICHESKY SINTEZ36.07%2 692
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.32%97 582
AIR LIQUIDE13.33%84 727
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.38%51 884
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.113.43%44 833
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.22%34 100