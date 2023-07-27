27.07.23 10:02

/KASE, July 27, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of KazAzot as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 100,000 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ "KAZAKHSTAN PETROCHEMICALS" LLP 85,000 85.00 B.Ablazimov 15,000 15.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-27]