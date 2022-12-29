Advanced search
    KENV   GB00B830HW33

KAZERA GLOBAL PLC

(KENV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:11 2022-12-29 am EST
0.7905 GBX   -24.71%
03:06aKazera Global shares to be suspended as delays results amid struggles
AN
12/20Kazera shares jump on USD13 million sale of African Tantalum stake
AN
12/20Kazera Global Selling Namibia Lithium Mine to Hebei Xinjian for $13 Million
MT
Kazera Global shares to be suspended as delays results amid struggles

12/29/2022 | 03:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Kazera Global PLC on Thursday said its annual results will not be published before the end of the year, due to delays at its wholly-owned subsidiary African Tantalum (Proprietary) Ltd.

The diamond and rare earths explorer now expects to release its results for the financial year that ended June 30 during February. As a result, its shares will be suspended from trading on AIM in London from Tuesday next week, the first trading day of 2023.

Kazera shares were down 24% at 0.80 pence at the open in London on Thursday, following the announcement.

Kazera expects a loss of GBP1.1 million on income of GBP107,000. Kazera explained that financial 2022 was hampered by limited operational availability of the processing facility at Muisvlak. Without this, the company was unable to sell diamonds during the year.

The Muisvlak was run by South African mining firm Alexkor Ltd. During the year, Kazera took over and successfully ran the facility for some time before withdrawing due to "political and economic factors".

Since the end of the financial year, Kazera has acquired a pan plant and jig to enable it to bypass the Muisvlak facility entirely. This has allowed it to submit highly concentrated gravel for sorting, thus increasing cash inflows from its operations.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,06  - -
Net income 2021 -1,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,84 M 11,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 189 991 164x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart KAZERA GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Kazera Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis Vernon Edmonds Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard A. Kisbey-Green Non-Executive Chairman
Odilon Ilunga Executive Director & Technical Director
Geoffrey Peter Eyre Non-Executive Director
Brian James Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZERA GLOBAL PLC-16.00%12
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.23%54 143
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.05%47 205
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%35 257
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.03%10 720
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.63%9 645