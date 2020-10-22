Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

NameThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group)

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

The Bank of New York Mellon