MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Kazia Therapeutics Limited    KZA   AU000000KZA9

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.815 AUD   -2.98%
05:30pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/15KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : executes GBM Agile study agreement
PU
10/13KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : change in directors interests * 4
PU
Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

10/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

604 page 1/2 15July2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Kazia Therapeutics Limited

ACN/ARSN

063 259 754

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

NameThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There wasachangein theinterestsof the

Substantial holder on

21 October 2020

Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon- 13 October 2020

The previous notice wasdated - 12 October 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

Thetotal number of votesattachedtoall thevotingsharesinthecompanyor votinginterestsintheschemethat thesubstantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required, andwhennow required, togiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor scheme, areasfollows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Votingpower (5)

Ordinary shares

31,302,996

27.18%

32,523,056*

28.24%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particularsof eachchangein, or changeinthenatureof, arelevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociateinvotingsecuritiesof thecompanyor scheme, sincethe substantial holder waslast requiredtogiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change(6)

giveninrelation

number of

affected

changed

tochange(7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particularsof eachrelevant interest of thesubstantial holder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareasfollows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July2001

5. Changes in association

Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceasedtobeassociatesof, or havechangedthenatureof their association(9)with, thesubstantial holder inrelationtovoting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

Theaddressesof personsnamedinthisform areasfollows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

KevinLockhart

capacity Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 22 October 2020

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon

print name Kevin Lockhart

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

___22 October 2020

________

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interests

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

in relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

15-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

312,500

312,500

16-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

157,160

157,160

19-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

221,950

221,950

20-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

360,000

360,000

21-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

168,450

168,450

Print Name - Kevin Lockhart

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 22 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:29:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
