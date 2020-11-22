Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Kazia Therapeutics Limited    KZA   AU000000KZA9

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
1.57 AUD   -10.03%
05:41pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : investor briefing transcript
PU
05:33pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/17KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : paxalisib SNO data
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

11/22/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

604 page 1/2 15July2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Kazia Therapeutics Limited

ACN/ARSN

063 259 754

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

NameThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There wasachangein theinterestsof the

Substantial holder on

19 November 2020

Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon- 28 October 2020

The previous notice wasdated - 27 October 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

Thetotal number of votesattachedtoall thevotingsharesinthecompanyor votinginterestsintheschemethat thesubstantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required, andwhennow required, togiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor scheme, areasfollows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Votingpower (5)

Ordinary shares

32,975,156

26.14%

34,714,496*

27.51%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particularsof eachchangein, or changeinthenatureof, arelevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociateinvotingsecuritiesof thecompanyor scheme, sincethe substantial holder waslast requiredtogiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change(6)

giveninrelation

number of

affected

changed

tochange(7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particularsof eachrelevant interest of thesubstantial holder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareasfollows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July2001

5. Changes in association

Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceasedtobeassociatesof, or havechangedthenatureof their association(9)with, thesubstantial holder inrelationtovoting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

Theaddressesof personsnamedinthisform areasfollows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

KevinLockhart

capacity Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 20 November 2020

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon

print name Kevin Lockhart

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

___20 November 2020

________

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interests

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

in relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

28-Oct-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

9,460

9,460

03-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

40,000

40,000

05-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

50,000

50,000

09-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

120,000

120,000

16-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of securities

N/A

(23,410)

(23,410)

16-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

55,000

55,000

17-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

340,000

340,000

18-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

335,460

335,460

19-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

812,830

812,830

Print Name - Kevin Lockhart

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 20 November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:32:03 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
05:41pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : investor briefing transcript
PU
05:33pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/17KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : paxalisib SNO data
PU
11/12KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : presents to HCW Israel conference
PU
11/09KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in directors interests * 4
PU
11/09KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : issue of options
PU
11/09KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Annual general meeting materials
AQ
10/29KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
PU
10/28KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/22KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,85 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
Net income 2021 -19,5 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 132 M 132 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 63,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 60,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kazia Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,76 AUD
Last Close Price 1,57 AUD
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Garner CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryce D. Carmine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED161.67%132
LONZA GROUP AG63.36%47 043
MODERNA, INC.399.03%38 625
CELLTRION, INC.63.81%35 570
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.88%32 549
SEAGEN INC.51.77%31 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ