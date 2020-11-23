Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

604 page 1/2 15July2001
Form604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme -
|
Kazia Therapeutics Limited
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
063 259 754
1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)
NameThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
There wasachangein theinterestsof the
|
|
Substantial holder on
|
20 November 2020
Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon- 20 November 2020
The previous notice wasdated - 19 November 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
Thetotal number of votesattachedtoall thevotingsharesinthecompanyor votinginterestsintheschemethat thesubstantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required, andwhennow required, togiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor scheme, areasfollows:
|
Classof securities(4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Votingpower (5)
|
Ordinary shares
|
34,714,496
|
27.51%
|
36,365,316*
|
28.82%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particularsof eachchangein, or changeinthenatureof, arelevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociateinvotingsecuritiesof thecompanyor scheme, sincethe substantial holder waslast requiredtogiveasubstantial holdingnoticetothecompanyor schemeareasfollows:
|
|
Date of
|
|
Person whose
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
|
change
|
|
relevant interest
|
change(6)
|
giveninrelation
|
number of
|
affected
|
|
|
|
changed
|
|
tochange(7)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Annexure B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
|
|
|
|
|
Particularsof eachrelevant interest of thesubstantial holder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareasfollows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered
|
Person
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
relevant
|
holder of
|
entitled to
|
relevant
|
number of
|
|
interest
|
securities
|
be
|
interest (6)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
See Annexure C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
604 page 2/2 15 July2001
5. Changes in association
Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceasedtobeassociatesof, or havechangedthenatureof their association(9)with, thesubstantial holder inrelationtovoting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
BNYMC and each Group Entity
|
Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and
|
|
controlled by BNYMC.
|
|
6. Addresses
Theaddressesof personsnamedinthisform areasfollows:
|
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each Group Entity
|
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
print name
|
KevinLockhart
|
capacity Attorney-In-Fact
|
sign here
|
|
Date 23 November 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.
-
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
print name Kevin Lockhart
|
capacity
|
Attorney-In-Fact
|
|
|
sign here
|
date
|
___23 November 2020
|
________
Annexure B
This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
Changes in relevant interests
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
|
Consideration given
|
Class and number of
|
Person's votes
|
Date of change
|
Nature of Change
|
securities affected
|
changed
|
in relation to change
|
affected
|
|
|
(Ordinary Shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Nov-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Deposit of securities
|
N/A
|
1,650,820
|
1,650,820
|
Print Name - Kevin Lockhart
|
Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact
|
|
|
|
Sign Here
|
|
Date - 23 November 2020
|
|
|
