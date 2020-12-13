Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

604 page 1/2 15July 2001
Form604
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme -
|
Kazia Therapeutics Limited
|
ACN/ ARSN
|
063 259 754
|
1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)
|
|
Name
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity),
|
|
(together BNYMC Group)
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
Substantial holder on
|
10 December 2020
The previous notice was given to the companyon- 25 November 2020
The previous notice was dated - 24 November 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached toall the votingshares in the companyor voting interests intheschemethat the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:
|
Classof securities(4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary shares
|
37,852,716
|
30.00%
|
39,333,676*
|
31.18%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of thecompany or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
change
|
relevant interest
|
change (6)
|
givenin relation
|
number of
|
affected
|
|
changed
|
|
to change (7)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
See Annexure B
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered
|
Person
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
relevant
|
holder of
|
entitled to
|
relevant
|
number of
|
|
interest
|
securities
|
be
|
interest (6)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
See Annexure C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
604 page 2/2 15 July2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who havebecome associates (2) of, ceasedto be associates of, or havechangedthe nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
BNYMC and each Group Entity
|
Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the
|
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and
|
|
controlled by BNYMC.
|
|
6. Addresses
The addresses of personsnamedinthis form are asfollows:
|
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each Group Entity
|
240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
print name
|
Andrew Weiser
|
capacity Attorney-In-Fact
|
sign here
|
|
Date 11 December 2020
|
|
|
|
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.
-
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
print name Andrew Weiser
|
capacity
|
Attorney-In-Fact
|
|
|
sign here
|
date
|
___11 December 2020
|
________
Annexure B
This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate
Changes in relevant interests
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
|
Consideration given in
|
Class and number of
|
Person's votes
|
Date of change
|
Nature of Change
|
securities affected
|
changed
|
relation to change
|
affected
|
|
|
(Ordinary Shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Nov-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Deposit of securities
|
N/A
|
145,000
|
145,000
|
01-Dec-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Deposit of securities
|
N/A
|
619,000
|
619,000
|
02-Dec-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Deposit of securities
|
N/A
|
348,010
|
348,010
|
03-Dec-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Transfer out of securities
|
N/A
|
(21,010)
|
(21,010)
|
07-Dec-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Transfer out of securities
|
N/A
|
(60,040)
|
(60,040)
|
10-Dec-20
|
The Bank of New York Mellon
|
Deposit of securities
|
N/A
|
450,000
|
450,000
|
Print Name - Andrew Weiser
|
Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact
|
|
|
|
Sign Here
|
|
Date - 11 December 2020
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 22:36:03 UTC