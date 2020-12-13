Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

604 page 1/2 15July 2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme - Kazia Therapeutics Limited ACN/ ARSN 063 259 754 1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1) Name The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity), (together BNYMC Group) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on 10 December 2020

The previous notice was given to the companyon- 25 November 2020

The previous notice was dated - 24 November 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached toall the votingshares in the companyor voting interests intheschemethat the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 37,852,716 30.00% 39,333,676* 31.18%*

See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of thecompany or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) givenin relation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows: