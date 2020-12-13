Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
Kazia Therapeutics : Change in substantial holding

12/13/2020 | 05:37pm EST
604 page 1/2 15July 2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Kazia Therapeutics Limited

ACN/ ARSN

063 259 754

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

Name

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity),

(together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

10 December 2020

The previous notice was given to the companyon- 25 November 2020

The previous notice was dated - 24 November 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached toall the votingshares in the companyor voting interests intheschemethat the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

37,852,716

30.00%

39,333,676*

31.18%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of thecompany or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

givenin relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who havebecome associates (2) of, ceasedto be associates of, or havechangedthe nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

The addresses of personsnamedinthis form are asfollows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

Andrew Weiser

capacity Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 11 December 2020

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon

print name Andrew Weiser

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

___11 December 2020

________

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interests

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

25-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

145,000

145,000

01-Dec-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

619,000

619,000

02-Dec-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

348,010

348,010

03-Dec-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of securities

N/A

(21,010)

(21,010)

07-Dec-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of securities

N/A

(60,040)

(60,040)

10-Dec-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

450,000

450,000

Print Name - Andrew Weiser

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 11 December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 22:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 2,65 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net cash 2021 14,2 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 121 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,4x
EV / Sales 2022 55,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kazia Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,76 AUD
Last Close Price 1,40 AUD
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 97,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Garner CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryce D. Carmine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED133.33%121
MODERNA, INC.702.30%62 099
LONZA GROUP AG56.00%45 968
CELLTRION, INC.99.45%44 265
SEAGEN INC.67.32%34 470
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.61%32 174
