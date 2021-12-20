Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kazia Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZA   AU000000KZA9

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
1.07 AUD   -0.47%
05:59pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
PU
12/14KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Issue of shares
PU
12/13Kazia Therapeutics Names Karen Krumeich Finance Chief
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kazia Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3

12/20/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")

ABN 37 063 259 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven Coffey

Date of last notice

2 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Fortune 501 Pty Limited (S R Coffey Superfund)

(including registered holder)

Steven Coffey

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Coffey Family Investments Pty Limited

relevant interest.

Date of change

17 & 20 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

426,250 ordinary shares (indirect)

8,015 ordinary shares (direct)

400,000 unlisted options (direct)

0 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

50,000 ordinary shares (indirect)

Number disposed

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

26,000 ordinary shares at $1.065 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

15,000 ordinary shares at $1.105 per share

estimated valuation

9,000 ordinary shares at $1.0988 per share

No. of securities held after change

426,250 ordinary shares (indirect)

8,015 ordinary shares (direct)

400,000 unlisted options (direct)

50,000 ordinary shares (indirect)

Nature of change

Purchased on market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")

ABN 37 063 259 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr James Garner

Date of last notice

30 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

16 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

450,000 ordinary shares

4,500,000 unlisted options

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

50,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

$1.082

estimated valuation

10,000 ordinary shares at an average price of

$1.075

20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of

$1.0737

No. of securities held after change

500,000 ordinary shares

4,500,000 unlisted options

Nature of change

Purchased on market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
05:59pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
PU
12/14KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Issue of shares
PU
12/13Kazia Therapeutics Names Karen Krumeich Finance Chief
MT
12/12Kazia Therapeutics Appoints CFO
MT
12/12Kazia Therapeutics Limited Appoints Karen Krumeich as Chief Financial Officer
CI
12/07Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited Announces Clinical Trial Approval for SIM0395 Issu..
CI
12/03Kazia Therapeutics Says Phase 2 Trial Confirms Safety, Efficacy of Paxalisib in Newly D..
MT
12/02Kazia Therapeutics Discloses Final Data from Glioblastoma Drug Phase 2 Clinical Study; ..
MT
12/02KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : releases final data from P2 paxalisib trial
PU
12/02Kazia Releases Final Data from P2 Paxalisib Trial
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,72 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2022 -21,3 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net cash 2022 11,6 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 141 M 101 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 181x
EV / Sales 2023 9,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kazia Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 AUD
Average target price 2,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Iain Gladstone Ross Chairman
John E. Friend Chief Medical Officer
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-7.76%102
MODERNA, INC.182.19%119 527
LONZA GROUP AG31.50%60 258
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.26%51 090
SEAGEN INC.-14.27%27 456
CELLTRION, INC.-42.62%23 831