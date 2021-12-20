Kazia Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")
ABN 37 063 259 754
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Steven Coffey
Date of last notice
2 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Fortune 501 Pty Limited (S R Coffey Superfund)
(including registered holder)
Steven Coffey
Coffey Family Investments Pty Limited
Date of change
17 & 20 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
426,250 ordinary shares (indirect)
8,015 ordinary shares (direct)
400,000 unlisted options (direct)
0 ordinary shares
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
50,000 ordinary shares (indirect)
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
26,000 ordinary shares at $1.065 per share
15,000 ordinary shares at $1.105 per share
9,000 ordinary shares at $1.0988 per share
No. of securities held after change
426,250 ordinary shares (indirect)
8,015 ordinary shares (direct)
400,000 unlisted options (direct)
50,000 ordinary shares (indirect)
Nature of change
Purchased on market
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
provided?
Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")
ABN 37 063 259 754
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dr James Garner
Date of last notice
30 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
16 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
450,000 ordinary shares
4,500,000 unlisted options
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
50,000 ordinary shares
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of
$1.082
10,000 ordinary shares at an average price of
$1.075
20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of
$1.0737
No. of securities held after change
500,000 ordinary shares
4,500,000 unlisted options
Nature of change
Purchased on market
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.