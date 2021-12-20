Kazia Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")

ABN 37 063 259 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven Coffey Date of last notice 2 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Fortune 501 Pty Limited (S R Coffey Superfund) (including registered holder) Steven Coffey Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Coffey Family Investments Pty Limited relevant interest. Date of change 17 & 20 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 426,250 ordinary shares (indirect) 8,015 ordinary shares (direct) 400,000 unlisted options (direct) 0 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 50,000 ordinary shares (indirect) Number disposed