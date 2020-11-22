Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
1.57 AUD   -10.03%
Kazia Therapeutics : investor briefing transcript

11/22/2020 | 05:41pm EST
ASX RELEASE

23 November 2020

POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PAXALISIB PHASE II STUDY CONFERENCE CALL

RECORDING AND TRANSCRIPT

Sydney, 23 November 2020 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide an audio recording and transcript of the investor conference call on the positive interim data from the paxalisib phase II study in glioblastoma, held by Kazia's Chief Executive Officer, Dr James Garner on Thursday, 19 November 2020.

The recording and transcript are available on the Kazia Therapeutics website via the following link: https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/investorcentre/corporatepresentations

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib entered GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in October 2020. Five additional studies are active in other forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil) is a third generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 has completed a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States with the final data expected in the second half of calendar 2020. Interim data was presented most recently at the AACR conference in June 2020. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com.

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Three International Towers, Level 24, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Sydney NSW 2000

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:40:07 UTC
