Kazia Therapeutics : investor briefing transcript

ASX RELEASE

23 November 2020

POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PAXALISIB PHASE II STUDY CONFERENCE CALL

RECORDING AND TRANSCRIPT

Sydney, 23 November 2020 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide an audio recording and transcript of the investor conference call on the positive interim data from the paxalisib phase II study in glioblastoma, held by Kazia's Chief Executive Officer, Dr James Garner on Thursday, 19 November 2020.

The recording and transcript are available on the Kazia Therapeutics website via the following link: https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/investorcentre/corporatepresentations

