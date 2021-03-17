Kazia Therapeutics : March Newsletter

ASX RELEASE

18 March 2021

KAZIA MARCH NEWSLETTER

Sydney, 18 March 2021 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide its latest investor newsletter.

Key topics in this newsletter include:

• Presentation of new interim data from the ongoing phase II study at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) scheduled for April and May

• Prestigious oral plenary presentation on the final data from the phase I study of Cantrixil in ovarian cancer, also at AACR.

Investors can access the newsletter via the Kazia Therapeutics website at the following link:

https://kaziatherapeutics.com/mediacentre/insight/march-2021-shareholder-newsletter

[ENDS]

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib entered GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in October 2020. Seven additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation

for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil) is a third generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 has completed a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015. Cantrixil was licensed to Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB of Sweden in March 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com.

