Kazia Therapeutics : Proposed issue of Securities - KZA

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

KZAProposed +issue date Friday April 30, 2021

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,391,865

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.3 ASX issuer code KZA

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 37063259754

Another approval/condition external to the entityNo

Existing class

KZA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

No

2,391,865

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities The shares are being issued in satisfaction of a milestone payment.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 1.421000

Yes

Friday April 30, 2021

No

No

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

Yes

7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow 2,391,865 shares are subject to a voluntary escrow for a 6-month period from issue. Date of end of escrow will be on or around 31 October 2021.

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

No