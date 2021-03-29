Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
Kazia Therapeutics : Proposed issue of Securities - KZA

03/29/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +security code

+Security descriptionMaximum Number of

+securities to be issued

KZAProposed +issue date Friday April 30, 2021

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

2,391,865

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code KZA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 37063259754

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entityNo

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

KZA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,391,865

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities The shares are being issued in satisfaction of a milestone payment.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 1.421000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday April 30, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

  • 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

    No

  • 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

Yes

7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow 2,391,865 shares are subject to a voluntary escrow for a 6-month period from issue. Date of end of escrow will be on or around 31 October 2021.

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

  • 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
