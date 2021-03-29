Kazia Therapeutics : Proposed issue of Securities - KZA

Announcement Summary
Entity name
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +security code
+Security descriptionMaximum Number of
+securities to be issued
KZAProposed +issue date Friday April 30, 2021
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
2,391,865
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code KZA
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Registration Number 37063259754
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entityNo
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
KZA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,391,865
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities The shares are being issued in satisfaction of a milestone payment.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 1.421000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday April 30, 2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
-
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
-
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
-
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
Yes
7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow 2,391,865 shares are subject to a voluntary escrow for a 6-month period from issue. Date of end of escrow will be on or around 31 October 2021.
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
No
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.