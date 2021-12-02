Kazia Therapeutics : releases final data from P2 paxalisib trial
12/02/2021 | 05:42pm EST
ASX RELEASE
3 December 2021
KAZIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINAL DATA FROM PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY
OF PAXALISIB IN NEWLY DIAGNOSED GLIOBLASTOMA
Sydney, 3 December 2021 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce positive final data from a phase II clinical study of paxalisib as first line therapy in patients with glioblastoma (NCT03522298). The results confirm the previously reported safety and efficacy profile with paxalisib in this high unmet need disease.
Key Points
The study recruited 30 patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and unmethylated MGMT promotor status, a genetic profile which confers primary resistance to temozolomide, the only existing FDA-approved drug treatment for first line treatment.
60mg once daily was identified as the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and selected for future studies.
Median overall survival (OS) in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (n=30) was 15.7 months (11.1 - 19.1), which compares very favourably to 12.7 months historically reported with temozolomide in this patient group.1
Median progression-free survival (PFS) in the ITT population was 8.4 months (6.6 - 10.2), representing a substantial increment over the comparable figure of 5.3 months associated with temozolomide.
In the modified ITT (mITT) population (n=27), which includes only those patients evaluable for efficacy, OS increased to 15.9 months (12.8 - 19.1).
The safety profile of paxalisib was highly consistent with previous clinical studies: hyperglycaemia, oral mucositis, and skin rash were among the most common drug- related toxicities.
Kazia expects to receive a final clinical study report in 1Q CY2022 and intends to seek publication of these data in a peer-reviewed scientific journal thereafter.
1 ME Hegi et al. (2005) N Engl J Med. 352:997-1003
Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner, commented, "We are delighted to report positive final data from the completed phase II study of paxalisib. The data continue to demonstrate a clear efficacy signal and favourable safety profile, suggesting a meaningful advantage over temozolomide, the existing standard of care, and validating our decision last year to join the GBM AGILE pivotal study. We have gleaned invaluable insights from this trial, and we are tremendously grateful to the investigators and to the patients who participated. Our task now, as we move rapidly toward a potential marketing authorization, is to confirm and quantify the benefit associated with paxalisib in glioblastoma patients. This indeed is the focus of our participation in GBM AGILE, which commenced recruiting to the paxalisib arm in January 2021. We are increasingly also exploring additional patient populations for which a brain penetrant PI3K/mTOR inhibitor may provide significant advantages over the standard of care."
Professor Patrick Wen, Principal Investigator at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, commented "We are pleased to see the phase II study of paxalisib successfully completed. This data supports the inclusion of paxalisib in the GBM AGILE study, which has recently expanded to Canada. Glioblastoma remains a disease in urgent need of new therapeutic options, and we look forward to seeing further data for paxalisib from GBM AGILE in due course."
Clinical Trial Design
The phase II study of paxalisib was an adaptive trial, conducted in two stages. The first stage sought to determine the most appropriate dose in newly diagnosed patients. The second stage was intended to provide additional information on dosing and to seek a preliminary efficacy signal in order to de-risk transition to a larger, pivotal study.
Consistent with these objectives, the primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The secondary objectives included typical pharmacokinetic parameters, and efficacy endpoints including overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).
The phase II study was conducted in 30 patients at six centres in the United States. It was a single arm study in which all patients received paxalisib as a monotherapy. As such, all data must be interpreted in the context of historical comparators. Specifically, Kazia has referred to the pivotal study of temozolomide, the only existing FDA-approved drug for this patient population. Such comparisons are always inexact, and this study was not designed either to precisely quantify the benefit associated with paxalisib or to demonstrate statistical significance. Rather, these are among the objectives of the ongoing GBM AGILE pivotal trial.
Next Steps
On the basis of earlier interim analyses of this study, Kazia made the decision in 4Q CY2020 to commence participation in the GBM AGILE pivotal study. This global trial recruited its first patient to the paxalisib arm in January 2021 and recruitment is ongoing. Kazia provisionally expects indicative data in CY2023.
Seven other studies of paxalisib are ongoing in other forms of primary brain cancer and in various forms of cancer that has metastasized to the brain. The company is working with investigators to crystalise the timing of initial data read-outs from these studies. Kazia had expected at least two further read-outs by the end of CY2021. Clinicians have now indicated that data early in CY2022 is most likely. The company will continue to keep shareholders closely informed as it receives further feedback from investigators.
Having successfully concluded the phase II study in glioblastoma, the investigators are composing a manuscript for submission and publication to a peer-reviewed academic journal in 2022. Once the data has been more thoroughly analysed, Kazia expects to share further detail with investors as it becomes available.
About Kazia Therapeutics Limited
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.
Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.
Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno- oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.
This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.
CLINICAL TRIAL SUMMARY
only
Study Title
Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of Paxalisib (GDC-0084) in
Newly-Diagnosed Glioblastoma
Phase of Development
Phase II
Investigational Product
Paxalisib (GDC-0084)
Disease Area
Newly diagnosed glioblastoma with unmethylated MGMT
promotor status (representing resistance to temozolomide)
use
Registration
NCT03522298
Study Description
This is an exploratory study to identify the optimal dose for
further investigation, further characterise the safety profile in
newly diagnosed patients, and to seek preliminary signals of
efficacy.
personal
Number of Subjects
30 patients
Study Design
This is a single-arm study, in which all patients received paxalisib.
Stage 1 is a dose escalation component, designed to determine
the maximum tolerated dose in newly diagnosed patients.
Stage 2 is an expansion cohort, designed to provide further
safety and pharmacokinetic data, explore the effect of taking
paxalisib with food versus on an empty stomach, and to identify
preliminary signals of clinical efficacy.
Patient Population
Newly diagnosed glioblastoma with unmethylated MGMT
promotor status
Endpoints
The primary endpoints of this study were safety and tolerability.
For
Start Date
May 2018
End of Recruitment
February 2020
Q&A
How much confidence do these results provide in relation to the likely outcome of the GBM AGILE study?
This phase II study is exploratory in nature, and was designed to provide, among other information, a preliminary signal of clinical efficacy in order to de-risk further development. In Kazia's view, the final data clearly provides that signal, and strongly suggests that paxalisib improves the clinical outcome for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. On that basis, the decision in 4Q CY2020 to move the drug into a pivotal study appears to be fully validated. Kazia remains of the view that the probability of technical success in GBM AGILE remains favourable and is largely unchanged for better or for worse on the basis of the final data from the phase II study.
This phase II study was not designed to precisely quantify the benefit that paxalisib provides in this patient population. Kazia has consistently stated that this question can only be meaningfully resolved by a larger, randomised controlled study. This is, in effect, the role of the GBM AGILE trial, which commenced recruitment to the paxalisib arm in January 2021.
How do the final results compare to previous interim analyses from this study?
The progression-free survival (PFS) observed in this study is highly consistent with previous interim analyses, which have reported median PFS of 8.4 - 8.5 months. The overall survival (OS) of 15.7 months seen in the final data is modestly lower than the interim result of 17.4 months reported at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in November 2020.
On initial examination, it appears that several of the last few patients recruited to the study experienced rapidly progressive disease, thereby pulling down the overall result. In open label studies such as this one, clinicians do sometimes recruit more challenging patients in the later part of the study, and Kazia intends to examine this hypothesis in further discussion with investigators. However, the final figure of 15.7 months continues to represent a substantial increment over the existing standard of care, which is associated with a median OS of 12.7 months in this patient group and should therefore be considered a very encouraging result.
Are the OS and PFS data statistically significant?
In clinical trials, the concept of 'statistical significance' refers to the likelihood that the difference between two arms of the study is due to chance rather than to the effects of the therapy under investigation. Since this was a single-arm study, statistical significance is not applicable here.
Did the study meet its primary objective?
Yes. The primary objective of this study was safety and tolerability, and that outcome was fully met. While several efficacy endpoints were included as secondary objectives, there were no specific pre-defined hurdles for those outcome measures.
