Kazia Therapeutics : releases final data from P2 paxalisib trial

Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner, commented, "We are delighted to report positive final data from the completed phase II study of paxalisib. The data continue to demonstrate a clear efficacy signal and favourable safety profile, suggesting a meaningful advantage over temozolomide, the existing standard of care, and validating our decision last year to join the GBM AGILE pivotal study. We have gleaned invaluable insights from this trial, and we are tremendously grateful to the investigators and to the patients who participated. Our task now, as we move rapidly toward a potential marketing authorization, is to confirm and quantify the benefit associated with paxalisib in glioblastoma patients. This indeed is the focus of our participation in GBM AGILE, which commenced recruiting to the paxalisib arm in January 2021. We are increasingly also exploring additional patient populations for which a brain penetrant PI3K/mTOR inhibitor may provide significant advantages over the standard of care."

Professor Patrick Wen, Principal Investigator at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, commented "We are pleased to see the phase II study of paxalisib successfully completed. This data supports the inclusion of paxalisib in the GBM AGILE study, which has recently expanded to Canada. Glioblastoma remains a disease in urgent need of new therapeutic options, and we look forward to seeing further data for paxalisib from GBM AGILE in due course."

Clinical Trial Design

The phase II study of paxalisib was an adaptive trial, conducted in two stages. The first stage sought to determine the most appropriate dose in newly diagnosed patients. The second stage was intended to provide additional information on dosing and to seek a preliminary efficacy signal in order to de-risk transition to a larger, pivotal study.

Consistent with these objectives, the primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The secondary objectives included typical pharmacokinetic parameters, and efficacy endpoints including overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

The phase II study was conducted in 30 patients at six centres in the United States. It was a single arm study in which all patients received paxalisib as a monotherapy. As such, all data must be interpreted in the context of historical comparators. Specifically, Kazia has referred to the pivotal study of temozolomide, the only existing FDA-approved drug for this patient population. Such comparisons are always inexact, and this study was not designed either to precisely quantify the benefit associated with paxalisib or to demonstrate statistical significance. Rather, these are among the objectives of the ongoing GBM AGILE pivotal trial.

Next Steps

On the basis of earlier interim analyses of this study, Kazia made the decision in 4Q CY2020 to commence participation in the GBM AGILE pivotal study. This global trial recruited its first patient to the paxalisib arm in January 2021 and recruitment is ongoing. Kazia provisionally expects indicative data in CY2023.