Certain Ordinary Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024.

February 03, 2024 Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 5-DEC-2023 to 4-FEB-2024.



Details:

The officers and directors and have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, for a period of 60 days after the closing of this offering, not to offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly any ADSs or ordinary shares or securities convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into, ADSs or ordinary shares either owned as of the date of this prospectus supplement or thereafter acquired.