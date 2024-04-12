A Diversified Oncology

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified as such by the use

of words such as "may," "will," "estimate," "future," "forward," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "explore," "potential" or other similar words. Any statement describing Kazia's future plans, strategies, intentions,

expectations, objectives, goals or prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts, are also forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the timing for interim or final results and data related to Kazia's clinical and preclinical trials, or third-party trials evaluating Kazia's

product candidates, timing and plans with respect to enrolment of patients in Kazia's clinical and preclinical programs and Kazia's strategy and plans with respect to its programs, including Paxalisib and EVT-801.

Such statements are based on Kazia's expectations and projections about future events and future trends

affecting its business and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties: associated with clinical and preclinical trials and product development, related to regulatory approvals, risks

related to Kazia's executive leadership changes, and the related to the impact of global economic conditions,

including disruptions in the banking industry. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Kazia's Annual Report, filed on form 20-F with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Kazia undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation.

1

Company Overview

A late-clinical-stage oncology drug development company

PaxalisibEVT801

Since delisting from Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in November 2023, the Company has

Brain-penetrantpan-PI3K / mTOR inhibitor

  • Well-validatedclass with five FDA-approved therapies
  • Only brain-penetrant PI3K inhibitor in development

In development for multiple brain cancers

  • Clinical trials ongoing in brain metastases, childhood brain cancer, glioblastoma, IDH-mutant glioma, and primary CNS lymphoma

Unique asset being evaluated in multiple trials

  • Multiple signals of clinical activity across several cancer types
  • Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations from US FDA

Rich potential commercial opportunity

  • Glioblastoma alone sized at US$ 1.5 billion per annum
  • Commercial licensee in place for China
  • Licensee for intractable seizures in rare CNS diseases

Top Line Ph. 3 Data: Anticipated 2Q CY2024

Selective VEGFR3 inhibitor

  • Designed to avoid off-target toxicity of older, non- selective angiokinase inhibitors
  • Primarily targets lymphangiogenesis

Currently in phase I for advanced solid tumors

  • Adaptive, biomarker study ongoing at 2 leading cancer sites in France

Potential use in many solid tumors

  • Potential indications include: ovarian cancer, renal cell carcinoma, liver cancer, colon cancer, and sarcoma

Potential combination with immunotherapy

  • Strong evidence of synergy in preclinical data supports potential of monotherapy or combination use

Phase 1 Data: Anticipated 3Q CY2024

been solely listed on NASDAQ (KZIA)

Licensing-driven business model, with programs sourced from Genentech (Paxalisib) and Sanofi / Evotec (EVT801)

Potential opportunities for non-dilutive

income via additional partnering

activity

Lean virtual pharma model, with

~75% of cashflows applied directly to

clinical trials

2

Pipeline - Two Differentiated Assets

CY2024 anticipated data releases has the potential to be transformative

Paxalisib

Investigational, small molecule, potent, brain-penetrant inhibitor of PI3K / mTOR

licensed from:

Preclinical PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 MARKET

Glioblastoma & IDH-mutant glioma

3 studies

Common primary brain cancer

DIPG/Advanced Solid Tumors

3 studies

Childhood brain cancer

AT/RT

Childhood brain cancer

Brain Metastases

3 studies

Cancer that spreads to brain from elsewhere

Primary CNS Lymphoma

1 study

Form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Cancers outside the CNS

TNBC, Ovarian

EVT801

Investigational, small molecule, highly specific inhibitor of VEGFR3

Advanced Solid Tumors

Patients w/ highly treatment-resistant cancer

Anticipated

Phase 3 Data

2Q CY24

PNOC022

data

2Q CY24

Further Data

2Q CY24

Further Data

CY24

Initial Data

CY24

Further Data

CY24

licensed from:

Initial Data

3Q CY24

IDH: Isocitrate dehydrogenase, DIPG: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, AT/RT: Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, CNS: central nervous system, TNBC: triple negative breast cancer, VEGFR3: vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3

3

Paxalisib

4

Paxalisib Mechanism of Action

Only brain-penetrant drug in development within the PI3K inhibitor class

1 The PI3K pathway is activated in

2 Five PI3K inhibitors have already

3 Paxalisib is the only brain-

many forms of cancer

been approved by FDA

penetrant PI3K inhibitor

Glioblastoma

90%

Chronic lymphocytic

Only 2% of small-molecule

leukemia

Follicular lymphoma

drugs are brain-penetrant

Breast

80%

Follicular lymphoma

Lung

75%

Chronic lymphocytic

leukemia

  • Follicular lymphoma

Endometrial 60%

• Breast cancer

Ovarian 60%

• Follicular lymphoma

Not able to cross blood-brain barrier

Able to cross blood-brain barrier

Prostate 45%

Source: Data on file

5

Glioblastoma

6

Paxalisib in Glioblastoma

High unmet need, especially in 'MGMT unmethylated' patients

Standard

of Care

Debulking surgery

Radiotherapy +

Temozolomide

('Stupp

where possible

temozolomide

maintenance therapy

Regimen')

6 weeks

4w

6 x 28-day cycles

Methylated MGMT Status

~35% of patients respond to temozolomide

Extends overall survival from 15 to 22 months

Unmethylated MGMT Status

~65% of patients don't respond to temozolomide

Extends overall survival from 12 to 13 months

Source: ME Hegi, A-C Diserens, T Gorlia, et al. (2005). N Engl J Med 352:997-1003

Paxalisib is being developed primarily for the ~65% of newly-diagnosed GBM patients who will not respond to existing chemotherapy with temozolomide

For these patients, there is no effective pharmacological treatment currently available

Note: Temozolomide is only approved therapy for newly-diagnosed patients; Avastin (bevacizumab) is approved for use in recurrent setting

MGMT: O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase

7

Paxalisib in Glioblastoma

Phase II study suggests encouraging PFS and OS in context of current treatment landscape

Progression-Free Survival (PFS)

Overall Survival (OS)

(n=30)

(n=30)

Median PFS: 8.6 months (6.6-11.0)

Median OS: 15.7 months (11.1-19.1)

Comparator figure for existing therapy: 5.3 months

(Hegi et al. 2005)

Comparator figure for existing therapy: 12.7 months

(Hegi et al. 2005)

Note: Figures for existing therapy are for temozolomide, per Hegi et al. (2005); No head-to-head studies have been published

8

Paxalisib in Glioblastoma

Safety profile in Phase II study is favorable for a drug in advanced cancer

Number of Patients at Any Dose (n=30) Experiencing AEs 'Possibly' or 'Likely' Related to Paxalisib (affecting ≥10% of patients)

Term

Gr 1

Gr 2

Gr 3

Gr 4

Total (%)

Fatigue

3

13

2

18 (60%)

Stomatitis

4

7

3

14 (47%)

Decreased appetite

6

6

1

13 (43%)

Hyperglycemia

3

1

6

2

12 (40%)

Nausea

4

6

1

11 (37%)

Rash, maculo-popular

1

1

7

9 (30%)

Diarrhea

7

1

8 (27%)

Vomiting

4

2

1

7 (23%)

Rash

2

4

1

7 (23%)

Neutrophils decreased

3

3

1

7 (23%)

Platelets decreased

6

1

7 (23%)

Weight decreased

5

2

7 (23%)

Lymphocytes decreased

2

3

5 (17%)

Dehydration

4

1

5 (17%)

Dysgeusia

4

4 (13%)

Cholesterol increased

4

4 (13%)

ALT increased

1

2

3 (10%)

Triglycerides increased

1

2

3 (10%)

Malaise

2

1

3 (10%)

9

