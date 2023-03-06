Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
712.00 KZT   -1.11%
12:20aKaztransoil : Сomposition of KazTransOil JSC Management Board changed
PU
03/01Kazakhstan plans to pump another 20,000 tons of crude to Germany this month
AQ
03/01Kaztransoil : JSC to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil to Germany in March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : Сomposition of KazTransOil JSC Management Board changed

03/06/2023 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By the decision of KazTransOil JSC Board of Directors on March 2, the powers of a member of KazTransOil JSC Management Board - KazTransOil JSC Deputy General Director for Production Sabit Arynov were terminated ahead of schedule.

Currently, KazTransOil JSC Management Board includes Talgat Kurmanbayev (General Director of KazTransOil JSC), Erik Sagiev (Deputy General Director for Transportation of KazTransOil JSC), Amirzhan Ospanov (Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of KazTransOil JSC), Zhaidarman Isakov (Managing Director for Legal Affairs of KazTransOil JSC), Gaziz Koshanov (Managing Director for Social and Labor Relations and General Issues of KazTransOil JSC).

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 05:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
12:20aKaztransoil : Сomposition of KazTransOil JSC Management Board changed
PU
03/01Kazakhstan plans to pump another 20,000 tons of crude to Germany this month
AQ
03/01Kaztransoil : JSC to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil to Germany in March
PU
02/28Kaztransoil : From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, a temporary compensating tariff will b..
PU
02/28Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC adopted a new collective agreement
PU
02/27Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC delivered Kazakhstani oil to the system of «Transneft» PJS..
PU
02/27Russia starts pumping Kazakh oil to Germany, flows to Poland halted
RE
02/23Kazakhstan starts pumping oil to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline
AQ
02/23Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC started receiving kazakh oil for transportation to Germany
PU
02/22Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC prepares documents for the transportation of 20 thousand t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 246 B 571 M 571 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 B 636 M 636 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 712,00 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -4,78%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-3.00%636
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.17%78 542
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.17%56 636
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.08%41 990
ENERGY TRANSFER LP9.94%40 384
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.9.62%40 060