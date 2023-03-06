KazTransOil : Сomposition of KazTransOil JSC Management Board changed

By the decision of KazTransOil JSC Board of Directors on March 2, the powers of a member of KazTransOil JSC Management Board - KazTransOil JSC Deputy General Director for Production Sabit Arynov were terminated ahead of schedule.

Currently, KazTransOil JSC Management Board includes Talgat Kurmanbayev (General Director of KazTransOil JSC), Erik Sagiev (Deputy General Director for Transportation of KazTransOil JSC), Amirzhan Ospanov (Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of KazTransOil JSC), Zhaidarman Isakov (Managing Director for Legal Affairs of KazTransOil JSC), Gaziz Koshanov (Managing Director for Social and Labor Relations and General Issues of KazTransOil JSC).