The management of KazTransOil JSC headed by the General Director (Chairman of the Board) Mr. Talgat Kurmanbayev paid a working visit to Beijing, where he met with a representative of the Chinese participant - China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company Ltd. and CNPC Exploration and Development Company Ltd. Mr. Meng Xiangdong.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of managing joint ventures of NWPC MunaiTas LLP and Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, in particular, the implementation of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil trunk pipeline expansion project.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further development and strengthening of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China in the framework of managing joint ventures, taking into account the strategic and long-term interests of both countries.