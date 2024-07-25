The group of companies of KazTransOil JSC summed up the production results for the first half of 2024 at an extended meeting.



The consolidated volume of oil transportation and transshipment of petroleum products by KazTransOil JSC in the first half of 2024 amounted to 23 million 218 thousand tons, which is 1 million 86 thousand tons, or 5%, more than the figure for the first half of 2023.



In January-June 2024, separately through the main oil pipeline system KazTransOil JSC transported 22 million 265 thousand tons of oil, which is 912 thousand tons, or 4%, more than in the first half of 2023.



In the reporting period, 9 million 127 thousand tons of oil were transported through the oil pipeline system of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, which is 161 thousand tons less than in the first half of 2023. Oil cargo turnover amounted to 8 billion 219 million ton-kilometers, which is 112 million ton-kilometers less than the result of the first half of 2023.



In the first half of 2024, the volume of oil transportation through the oil pipeline of MunaiTas NWPC LLP remained at the level of the same period in 2023 and amounted to 2 million 735 thousand tons. Oil cargo turnover increased by 15 million ton-kilometers, amounting to 1 billion 117 million ton-kilometers.



For the Batumi Oil Terminal LLC group of companies, the volume of transshipment of oil, oil products and gas amounted to 953 thousand tons, which is 175 thousand tons more than in first half of 2023.



12 million 745 thousand cubic meters m. fresh water were supplied to consumers in the Atyrau and Mangistau regions of Kazakhstan via the main water pipeline Astrakhan-Mangyshlak by Main Waterline LLP. The decrease in the volume of water supply compared to the figure for the first half of 2023 amounted to 1 million 362 thousand cubic meters. m.



KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. Part of the JSC NC KazMunayGas group. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km.



KazTransOil JSC owns 100% of the shares in the authorized capital Main Waterline LLP. Main waterline LLP is the owner of the Astrakhan - Mangyshlak main water pipeline.



Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (BOT) is a subsidiary KazTransOil JSC (100%). BOT directly owns and manages production assets in Georgia.



Private limited liability company Petrotrans Limited (PTL) is a subsidiary of KazTransOil JSC (100%). PTL provides freight forwarding services along the Transcaucasian corridor, provides transport services from the Caspian region through Georgia and carries out business and operational activities related to the provision of oil and petroleum products forwarding services.



Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP - joint venture KazTransOil JSC (50%) and China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company Ltd. (50 %), owning the Kenkiyak-Kumkol and Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipelines.



MunaiTas NWPC LLPis a joint venture of KazTransOil JSC (51%) and CNPC Exploration and Development Company Ltd (49%), created to implement the project for the design, financing, construction and operation of the Kenkiyak - Atyrau main oil pipeline.





