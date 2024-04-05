KazTransOil JSC team continues to take an active part in events aimed at overcoming flood aftermath in a number of regions of the country. In particular, employees of the Aktobe oil pipeline department of KazTransOil JSC, as part of flood control measures, provided assistance to residents of the village of Kumsay in the Temir district of the Aktobe region, the territory of which was completely flooded with water.



Members of two families who were left without housing after the arrival of the water were provided with two residential cars for temporary stay. In addition, the department provides comprehensive assistance in providing special equipment to counter natural disasters. The fight against the consequences of floods continues. The company's employees provide all possible support to people who currently need help.



In turn, KazTransOil JSC young specialists of the Aktobe Oil Pipeline Department helped clear roads from water, carried things, prepared and delivered hot meals to affected residents and rescuers in the region. Young specialists of the Atyrau Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC organized a fundraiser to purchase essential supplies and food for the victims. KazTransOil JSC young specialists of the Kulsary oil pipeline department also joined their colleagues and provided assistance to those in need.



In connection with the current difficult flood situation in a number of regions of our country, employees of KazTransOil JSC, including subsidiaries and jointly controlled organizations - Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, MunaiTas LLP, Magistralny Vodovod LLP, expressed a desire to help their compatriots who find themselves in a difficult life situation.



To help the victims, more than 5 thousand company employees collected funds in the amount of about 80 million tenge. The collected funds were sent to the public fund «Kazakhstan Khalkyna» to eliminate the consequences of floods and help residents.









