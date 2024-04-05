To provide assistance to the victims, more than 5 thousand company employees collected funds in the amount of more than 81 million tenge. The collected funds were sent to the public fund Kazakhstan Khalkyna to eliminate the consequences of floods and help residents. The public fund Kazakhstan Khalkyna will support the construction of houses for victims in a number of regions of the country. The result of the assistance provided will be reflected in the report of the public fund Kazakhstan Khalkyna for the current period.
Employees of KazTransOil JSC express sincere hope for a speedy overcoming of the consequences of the natural disaster.
