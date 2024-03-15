In January-February 2024, KazTransOil JSC shipped Kazakh oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in the amount of 232 thousand tons. During this period, 331 thousand tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.



At the end of 2023, the loading of oil into tankers in the port of Aktau using the facilities of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 3 million 376 thousand tons, including 1 million 057 thousand tons in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction.



In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this instruction, JSC NC KazMunayGas and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of up to 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.



