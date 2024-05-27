In accordance with the order of the Chair of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 20, 2023 No. 85-OD from July 1, 2024 the tariff of «KazTransOil» JSC for regulated service of oil pumping to the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the system of main pipelines for 2021-2025 will be 4,851.87 tenge per 1 ton per 1,000 km (excluding VAT).



Currently, the tariff of 4,849.39 tenge per 1 ton per 1,000 km (excluding VAT) is effective from July 1, 2023.



Attachments Original Link

Permalink