KazTransOil : From May 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariffs for oil transportation and export through the territory of Kazakhstan

By the Orders of the General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) of KazTransOil JSC dated March 31, 2023 № 30 and № 31 the following service tariffs of KazTransOil JSC for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan and transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan were approved:



- loading of oil into rail tank cars at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station - in the amount of KZT1,213.20 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT409.57 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- oil transshipment at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station to the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium without oil heating - in the amount of KZT263.49 per 1 ton (without VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT122.91 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- oil transshipment at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station to the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium with oil heating - in the amount of KZT320.09 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT128.43 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- oil transshipment at Makat Oil Pumping Station to Kenkiyak - Atyrau pipeline - in the amount of KZT2,283.27 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT1,118.10 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- oil transshipment at Kenkiyak Main Oil Pumping Station - in the amount of KZT337.5 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT89.15 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- single routing operator activity - in the amount of KZT84.47 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT41.45 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);



- oil transshipment at Shmanov Oil Pumping Station to Kenkiyak - Atyrau oil pipeline for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan in the amount of KZT1,000.00 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT500 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied).



These tariffs are effective from May 1, 2023.



Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer KazTransOil JSC published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:38:38 UTC.