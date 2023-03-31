Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
624.99 KZT   +2.04%
11:39aKaztransoil : From May 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariffs for oil transportation and export through the territory of Kazakhstan
PU
06:26aKaztransoil : JSC statement on accepting shippers' applications for oil transportation
PU
03/28Kaztransoil : The public hearing will be held on April 29, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : From May 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariffs for oil transportation and export through the territory of Kazakhstan

03/31/2023 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By the Orders of the General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) of KazTransOil JSC dated March 31, 2023 № 30 and № 31 the following service tariffs of KazTransOil JSC for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan and transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan were approved:

- loading of oil into rail tank cars at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station - in the amount of KZT1,213.20 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT409.57 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- oil transshipment at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station to the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium without oil heating - in the amount of KZT263.49 per 1 ton (without VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT122.91 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- oil transshipment at Kasymov Oil Pumping Station to the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium with oil heating - in the amount of KZT320.09 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT128.43 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- oil transshipment at Makat Oil Pumping Station to Kenkiyak - Atyrau pipeline - in the amount of KZT2,283.27 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT1,118.10 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- oil transshipment at Kenkiyak Main Oil Pumping Station - in the amount of KZT337.5 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT89.15 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- single routing operator activity - in the amount of KZT84.47 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT41.45 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied);

- oil transshipment at Shmanov Oil Pumping Station to Kenkiyak - Atyrau oil pipeline for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan in the amount of KZT1,000.00 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) (previously, a tariff of KZT500 per 1 ton (excluding VAT) was applied).

These tariffs are effective from May 1, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:38:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
11:39aKaztransoil : From May 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariffs for oil transportation and ex..
PU
06:26aKaztransoil : JSC statement on accepting shippers' applications for oil transportation
PU
03/28Kaztransoil : The public hearing will be held on April 29, 2021
PU
03/28Pursuant to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Natural Monopolies», KazTransOil ..
PU
03/27Kaztransoil : JSC sent for export 9.959 tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction..
PU
03/27Kaztransoil : JSC started shipping 25 thousand tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan
PU
03/20Kaztransoil : JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further del..
PU
03/16Kaztransoil : JSC plans to transit 25 thousand tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March
PU
03/16Kaztransoil : JSC shipped 325.9 thousand tons of oil for export to Makhachkala
PU
03/13Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «Ka..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 263 B 584 M 584 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 240 B 534 M 534 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 624,99 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-14.85%534
ENBRIDGE INC.-2.65%77 098
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.76%55 898
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-2.59%39 740
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-4.31%38 890
ENERGY TRANSFER LP4.80%38 497
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer