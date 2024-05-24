JSC KazTransOil located at: Republic of Kazakhstan, 010000, Astana city, Nura district, Turan Avenue, building 20, non-residential premises 12, announces that on May 23, 2024, the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC KazTransOil decided on the payment of dividends on ordinary shares of JSC «KazTransOil» (ISIN KZ1C00000744) for 2023 and approved the following:

1) The following procedure for the distribution of net income of JSC «KazTransOil» for 2023 in the amount of 32,845,337,000 (thirty-two billion eight hundred forty-five million three hundred thirty-seven thousand) tenge:

To allocate the amount of 25,000,826,435 (twenty-five billion eight hundred twenty-six thousand four hundred thirty-five) tenge for the payment of dividends;

The remaining net income in the amount of 7,844,510,565 (seven billion eight hundred forty-four million five hundred ten thousand five hundred sixty-five) tenge is to be retained by JSC «KazTransOil»;

2) The dividend amount for 2023 per ordinary share of JSC KazTransOil is set at 65 (sixty-five) tenge.

The list of shareholders of JSC KazTransOil entitled to receive dividends on the Company's ordinary shares for 2023 will be compiled as of 00:00 on June 3, 2024.

The start date for the payment of dividends on ordinary shares of JSC KazTransOil for 2023 is June 12, 2024.