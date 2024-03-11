Starting from 2019, tax authorities divide the activities of taxpayers into three categories: low, medium and high risk, depending on which differentiated tax administration measures are applied. According to this categorization, KazTransOil JSC is assigned a low risk level, which is one of the indicators of the company's reliability.
