The total amount of taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget paid by KazTransOil JSC in 2023 amounted to 40.1 billion tenge, which is 17.9% higher than the level of 2022. The largest payments to the republican budget were corporate income tax (11.8 billion tenge) and value added tax (3.8 billion tenge). Property tax - 10.5 billion tenge, individual income tax - 7.5 billion tenge, social tax - 6.1 billion tenge were paid to local budgets.



Starting from 2019, tax authorities divide the activities of taxpayers into three categories: low, medium and high risk, depending on which differentiated tax administration measures are applied. According to this categorization, KazTransOil JSC is assigned a low risk level, which is one of the indicators of the company's reliability.



