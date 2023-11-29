In 2024, it is expected that the volume of transit of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan will increase to 500 thousand tons. This was announced by the director of the transportation department of KazTransOil JSC Abai Beisembayev at the Issuer's Day organized by the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

«Sanoat Energetika Guruhi company (Republic of Uzbekistan) has submitted an application to KazTransOil JSC for 2024 for the transit of 500 thousand tons of russian oil to Uzbekistan with the possibility of increasing to 1 million tons», - Abai Beisembayev said.

In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will be 154 thousand tons. In January-October 2023, KazTransOil JSC transited 104 thousand tons of russian oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

KazTransOil JSC transports russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan in accordance with the oil delivery schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Pumping of russian oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC was started in 2017. The transit volume in 2017 amounted to 67.9 thousand tons, in 2018 - 36 thousand tons. In 2019-2022 there was no transit of Russian oil through the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Since February 1, 2023, KazTransOil JSC has increased the tariff for the Russian-origin oil transportation through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan from USD 25.12 to USD 27.9 per 1 ton (excluding VAT).