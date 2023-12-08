In December 2023, KazTransOil JSC plans to supply 150 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

In January-November 2023, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 843 thousand tons.

This transit is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.