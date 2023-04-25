Advanced search
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
739.00 KZT   -0.54%
10:51aKaztransoil : Bonds of the Main Water Pipeline LLP are listed on the KASE
PU
10:21aKaztransoil : JSC and German oil refinery discussed future cooperation
PU
04/21Kaztransoil : The Partnership reported to consumers
PU
KazTransOil : JSC and German oil refinery discussed future cooperation

04/25/2023 | 10:21am EDT
Talgat Kurmanbayev, General Director of KazTransOil JSC, and Johannes Bremer, General Director of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH oil refinery (Schwedt, Germany), discussed opportunities for cooperation in transporting Kazakhstani oil to Germany.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC transported 39,897 tons of Kazakhstani oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further transportation to Germany.

As per the oil transportation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 100 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil through the Transneft PJSC pipeline system in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further transportation to Germany in April.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 B 585 M 585 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 284 B 622 M 622 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 739,00 KZT
Average target price 593,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL0.68%622
ENBRIDGE INC.0.81%79 752
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.19%58 320
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.69%41 442
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-2.54%39 490
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.58%39 270
