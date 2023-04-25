KazTransOil : JSC and German oil refinery discussed future cooperation

Talgat Kurmanbayev, General Director of KazTransOil JSC, and Johannes Bremer, General Director of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH oil refinery (Schwedt, Germany), discussed opportunities for cooperation in transporting Kazakhstani oil to Germany.



In the 1st quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC transported 39,897 tons of Kazakhstani oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further transportation to Germany.



As per the oil transportation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 100 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil through the Transneft PJSC pipeline system in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further transportation to Germany in April.





