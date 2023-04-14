Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
674.89 KZT   -0.30%
10:06aKaztransoil : JSC declares dividends for 2022
PU
04/13Kaztransoil : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders to take place May 24, 2023
PU
04/13Kaztransoil : 50 billion tenge to be raised for the modernization of the Astrakhan - Mangyshlak main water pipeline
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : JSC declares dividends for 2022

04/14/2023 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders KazTransOil JSC allocate KZT 15,000,495,861 out of the consolidated net income of KZT 19,801,693,000 for the 2022 annual dividend payment. The remaining KZT 4,801,197,139 of the net income is recommended to be left at the disposal of KazTransOil JSC. The determined annual dividend in respect of 2022 is 39 tenge per common share.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of KazTransOil JSC is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

Public relations and internal
communications department
KazTransOil JSC

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 14:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
10:06aKaztransoil : JSC declares dividends for 2022
PU
04/13Kaztransoil : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders to take place May 24, 2023
PU
04/13Kaztransoil : 50 billion tenge to be raised for the modernization of the Astrakhan - Mangy..
PU
04/12Kaztransoil : JSC exported 19.2 thousand tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the directio..
PU
04/07Kaztransoil : Shanghai ACE Investment & Development Co ltd and Batumi Seaport LLC discusse..
PU
04/05Kaztransoil : 22% increase in transshipment of oil cargo in 2022 of KazTransOil JSC subsid..
PU
03/31Kaztransoil : From May 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariffs for oil transportation and ex..
PU
03/31Kaztransoil : JSC statement on accepting shippers' applications for oil transportation
PU
03/31Kaztransoil : JSC plans to increase in April the supply of oil to Germany up to 100 thousa..
PU
03/28Kaztransoil : The public hearing will be held on April 29, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 267 B 593 M 593 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 260 B 576 M 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 674,89 KZT
Average target price 593,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-8.05%576
ENBRIDGE INC.0.94%80 985
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.24%58 243
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.15%43 459
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.71%39 947
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.50%39 487
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer