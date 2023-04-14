KazTransOil : JSC declares dividends for 2022

Public relations and internal

The Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders KazTransOil JSC allocate KZT 15,000,495,861 out of the consolidated net income of KZT 19,801,693,000 for the 2022 annual dividend payment. The remaining KZT 4,801,197,139 of the net income is recommended to be left at the disposal of KazTransOil JSC. The determined annual dividend in respect of 2022 is 39 tenge per common share.The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of KazTransOil JSC is scheduled for May 24, 2023.