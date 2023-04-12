KazTransOil : JSC exported 19.2 thousand tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in the 1st quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 19,221 tons of oil from the Tengiz field for export from the port of Aktau in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In particular, the first batch of oil in the mass of 9,959 tons was shipped on March 23 from the port of Aktau by the President Heydar Aliev tanker. The second batch of oil in the mass of 9,262 tons was shipped on March 27 by the tanker Shusha.

In early February, after the earthquakes in Turkey, KazTransOil JSC received a notice of force majeure due to the temporary suspension of loading operations at the Ceyhan sea terminal. In this regard, the start of oil exports from the port of Aktau to Baku with further transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, scheduled for February 2023 in the amount of 120,000 tons, was suspended.

In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, ordered to increase the transportation of oil along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this, JSC NC KazMunayGas and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil from the Tengiz field per year in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.