  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
680.00 KZT   -0.18%
05:10aKaztransoil : JSC exported 19.2 thousand tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in the 1st quarter of 2023
PU
04/07Kaztransoil : Shanghai ACE Investment & Development Co ltd and Batumi Seaport LLC discussed the growth of the Trans-Caspian route
PU
04/05Kaztransoil : 22% increase in transshipment of oil cargo in 2022 of KazTransOil JSC subsidiary in Georgia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : JSC exported 19.2 thousand tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in the 1st quarter of 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
In the first quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 19,221 tons of oil from the Tengiz field for export from the port of Aktau in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In particular, the first batch of oil in the mass of 9,959 tons was shipped on March 23 from the port of Aktau by the President Heydar Aliev tanker. The second batch of oil in the mass of 9,262 tons was shipped on March 27 by the tanker Shusha.

In early February, after the earthquakes in Turkey, KazTransOil JSC received a notice of force majeure due to the temporary suspension of loading operations at the Ceyhan sea terminal. In this regard, the start of oil exports from the port of Aktau to Baku with further transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, scheduled for February 2023 in the amount of 120,000 tons, was suspended.

In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, ordered to increase the transportation of oil along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this, JSC NC KazMunayGas and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil from the Tengiz field per year in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 B 593 M 593 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 262 B 580 M 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 680,00 KZT
Average target price 593,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-7.36%580
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.28%79 004
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.57%57 613
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.04%41 648
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.05%39 902
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.81%38 713
