On August 18, 2023, the management of KazTransOil JSC, represented by Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance Amirzhan Ospanov, held an online meeting with investors, professional participants in the securities market and media representatives.

The meeting, held on the platform of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) as part of the Issuer's Day, was dedicated to the activities of KazTransOil JSC in the first half of 2023. The main data on production and financial indicators, capital investments, tariff policy, on the implementation of investment projects of KazTransOil JSC were presented to the attention of the participants.

The meeting participants received detailed answers to questions on tariffs for services provided, capital investments, general and administrative expenses of KazTransOil JSC. Interim results of the implementation of the investment project «Reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline «Astrakhan - Mangyshlak» - 1 stage» were presented to the journalists. On the part of the media representatives, special attention was also paid to the diversification of oil transportation routes of KazTransOil JSC.