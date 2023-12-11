Exports of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for 11 months of 2023 amounted to 3 million 62 thousand tons, which is 1 million 14 thousand tons, or 50% more compared to the same period last year.

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 205 thousand tons to 1 million 238 thousand tons, which is 6 times more than in the same period in 2022. In addition, in the reporting period, 1 million 824 thousand tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.

In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this instruction, JSC NC KazMunayGas and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.