Inductive-conductive electric heating systems have been installed at the production facilities of the emergency recovery point «Priirtyshsk» of the Pavlodar oil pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC.



The implementation of these systems will reduce operating costs by 38 million 450 thousand tenge per year. A zero level of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere associated with the heating of production facilities at the Priirtyshsk emergency recovery center has been achieved.



The innovation was proposed by the chief power engineer - head of the service of the chief power engineer of the Pavlodar oil pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC Rafis Valiev.



Before the introduction of inductive-conductive electric heaters, the heat supply to the production facilities of the emergency recovery point «Priirtyshsk» of the Pavlodar oil pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC was provided by a boiler house operating on liquid fuel.



Currently, heating of production facilities of KazTransOil JSC with inductive-conductive electric heaters is carried out only at the emergency recovery point «Priirtyshsk».

Inductive-conductive electric heaters are the latest generation of electric heaters, which are distinguished by high energy characteristics: efficiency of 98% and power factor of 0.985.



In 2023 - the first half of 2024, KazTransOil JSC introduced 10 improvement proposals and 1 rationalization proposal from employees, helping to increase the reliability of the oil trunk pipeline system, the efficiency of production processes, and reduce the negative impact on the environment.



