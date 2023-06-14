KazTransOil : JSC paid dividends on ordinary shares for 2022

15 000 495 861 (fifteen billion four hundred ninety-five thousand eight hundred and sixty-one) tenge was allocated for the payment of dividends on ordinary shares of KazTransOil JSC for 2022. On May 24, 2023, the Annual General Meeting decided to pay the dividend in the amount of 39 (thirty-nine) tenge per common share.

The list of shareholders of KazTransOil JSC entitled to receive dividends on common shares of KazTransOil JSC based on the results of 2022 was formed at 00:00 on June 5, 2023.