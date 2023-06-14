Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
840.00 KZT   -1.75%
06:27aKaztransoil : JSC paid dividends on ordinary shares for 2022
PU
04:27aKaztransoil : paid dividends on common shares KZ1C00000744 (KZTO) for 2022
PU
06/08Kaztransoil : announces approval of tariff for oil storage in tanks for non-residents
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : JSC paid dividends on ordinary shares for 2022

06/14/2023 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 000 495 861 (fifteen billion four hundred ninety-five thousand eight hundred and sixty-one) tenge was allocated for the payment of dividends on ordinary shares of KazTransOil JSC for 2022. On May 24, 2023, the Annual General Meeting decided to pay the dividend in the amount of 39 (thirty-nine) tenge per common share.

The list of shareholders of KazTransOil JSC entitled to receive dividends on common shares of KazTransOil JSC based on the results of 2022 was formed at 00:00 on June 5, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
06:27aKaztransoil : JSC paid dividends on ordinary shares for 2022
PU
04:27aKaztransoil : paid dividends on common shares KZ1C00000744 (KZTO) for 2022
PU
06/08Kaztransoil : announces approval of tariff for oil storage in tanks for non-residents
PU
06/08Kaztransoil : JSC approved the tariff for storing oil in vertical steel tanks for the serv..
PU
05/30Kaztransoil : From July 1, KazTransOil JSC will raise tariff for oil transportation servic..
PU
05/29KazTransOil JSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/24Kaztransoil : The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the amount of dividend per one ..
PU
05/22Kaztransoil : JSC will hold a press briefing on the results of the annual General Meeting ..
PU
05/22Kaztransoil : JSC held a meeting with representatives of the Fitch Ratings Ltd
PU
05/16Kaztransoil : Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in april
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAZTRANSOIL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 267 B 596 M 596 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 323 B 721 M 721 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 840,00 KZT
Average target price 593,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -29,4%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL14.44%721
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.63%76 040
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.17%56 733
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.91%41 893
ENERGY TRANSFER LP6.23%39 800
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.81%38 168
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer