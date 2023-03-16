Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
645.00 KZT   +9.60%
05:03aKaztransoil : JSC plans to transit 25 thousand tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March
PU
03:23aKaztransoil : JSC shipped 325.9 thousand tons of oil for export to Makhachkala
PU
03/13Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC by S&P Global Ratings to «Stable»
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : JSC plans to transit 25 thousand tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March

03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 25 thousand tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan along the route Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr (loading at railway tanks).

In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will be 250 thousand tons
KazTransOilJSC
public relations and
internal communicationsdepartment

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 263 B 567 M 567 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 248 B 535 M 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 645,00 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-12.13%535
ENBRIDGE INC.-4.80%73 928
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.35%54 639
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.69%37 955
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-8.30%37 272
ENERGY TRANSFER LP0.59%36 949