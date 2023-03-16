KazTransOil : JSC plans to transit 25 thousand tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March

In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 25 thousand tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan along the route Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr (loading at railway tanks).
In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will be 250 thousand tons
KazTransOilJSC
public relations and
internal communicationsdepartment
Disclaimer
