KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February

In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil in February through the Druzhba oil pipeline to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany

In December 2022 «KazTransOil» JSC has sent an application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of «Transneft» PJSC in the direction of the oil delivery point «Adamova Zastava» for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, dated June 7, 2002.