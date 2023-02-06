Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
716.43 KZT   +0.91%
05:10aKaztransoil : 82.5 thousand tons of Tengiz oil shipped through the Batumi oil terminal in January
PU
05:00aKaztransoil : JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February
PU
01/26Kaztransoil : JSC achieved the planned targets for oil transportation for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February

02/06/2023 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February

In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil in February through the Druzhba oil pipeline to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany

In December 2022 «KazTransOil» JSC has sent an application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of «Transneft» PJSC in the direction of the oil delivery point «Adamova Zastava» for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, dated June 7, 2002.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 09:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
05:10aKaztransoil : 82.5 thousand tons of Tengiz oil shipped through the Batumi oil terminal in ..
PU
05:00aKaztransoil : JSC plans to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February
PU
01/26Kaztransoil : JSC achieved the planned targets for oil transportation for 2022
PU
01/18Kaztransoil : JSC topped the rating of national companies for providing information in the..
PU
01/13Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC and «Caspian Pipeline Consortium» JSC discussed issues of ..
PU
01/12Kaztransoil : JSC will transit 300 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in the first qua..
PU
01/06Kaztransoil : Tariffs for «KazTransOil» JSC's services for transportation of Russian origi..
PU
2022Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC has submitted an application to «Transneft» PJSC for the t..
PU
2022Kaztransoil : Tariff for the service of «KazTransOil» JSC for the transportation of oil of..
PU
2022Kaztransoil : The project of reconstruction and expansion of the main water supply line As..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 246 B 537 M 537 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 B 605 M 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 720,00 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -5,83%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-2.39%605
ENBRIDGE INC.2.76%82 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.01%56 151
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.83%42 387
KINDER MORGAN, INC.1.11%41 089
ENERGY TRANSFER LP11.88%41 015